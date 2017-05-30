Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
New Trump attack on Germany widens transatlantic rift
 By Dave Clark
 Washington (AFP) May 30, 2017


Italy backs Merkel call for stronger Europe in age of Trump
Rome (AFP) May 30, 2017 - Italy on Tuesday backed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's call for Europe to be a stronger player on the world stage in the era of Donald Trump and Brexit.

"We certainly share the idea that the future of Europe has to be in our own hands -- global challenges impose that," Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said after meeting his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Rome.

The centre-left leader added: "That does not take anything away from the importance of transatlantic relations or the alliance with the United States.

"But the importance we give to these ties cannot lead to us renouncing fundamental principles such as our commitments against climate change and for open societies and free international trade."

Gentiloni was speaking after Merkel made waves with weekend remarks in which she suggested that Brexit-bound Britain and a Trump-led United States may no longer be reliable partners for the European Union.

The German leader reiterated the main thrust of her remarks on Tuesday, saying the "current situation" gives Europe more reasons "to take our destiny into our own hands".

Both Merkel and Gentiloni stressed that a more prominent leadership role for Europe did not necessarily mean any less cooperation with the United States.

The eurozone's big three economies, Germany, France and Italy, are sharply at odds with the US over climate change, the future of international trade and the management of mass migration.

These divergences were aired at a summit of G7 leaders in Sicily at the weekend at which Trump found himself isolated over his threat to ditch the 2015 Paris accord aimed at slowing climate change.

Trump's abrasive style also helped sour the mood, according to diplomats present, but Gentiloni and Trudeau both stressed the importance of maintaining cordial relations.

Highlighting Canada's strong political and trade ties to Europe, Trudeau said: "We will always work together and highlight the shared values that are equally important on both sides of the Atlantic, including in the United States."

He said discussions on subjects of disagreement needed to continue on the basis of "openness, frankness and robust exchanges."

Trump has vowed to decide this week whether to pull the US out of the Paris framework on climate change but left his counterparts in the G7 with no idea of which way he was leaning.

Trump and Merkel 'get along very well': White House
Washington (AFP) May 30, 2017 - The White House poured cold water on suggestions of a transatlantic rift Tuesday, saying US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "get along very well."

After Merkel seemed to question the durability of the US-EU alliance under Trump, urging Europeans to "take our destiny in our own hands," White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to scotch talk of any problems.

Spicer said that during a recent trip to Europe, Trump had "reaffirmed the need to deepen and improve our transatlantic relationship."

The White House also insisted that Merkel's view of a more strategically independent Europe was not incompatible with Trump's demand for more European defense spending.

Spicer described Trump's personal relationship with Merkel as excellent.

"They get along very well," said Spicer. "He has a lot of respect for her."

"He views not just Germany but the rest of Europe as an important American ally."

"I think the relationship that the president has had with Merkel, he would describe as fairly unbelievable."

The transatlantic diplomatic rift widened on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel with a new attack on German trade tactics and defense spending.

Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer insisted that the leaders "get on very well" but -- as is often the case -- his warm words from the White House podium were overshadowed by the president's intemperate tweets.

When Trump returned over the weekend from the first foreign trip of his presidency, his aides hailed the tour as a success and a sign of renewed and bolder US leadership on the world stage.

But, while Trump received a warm welcome in Saudi Arabia and Israel, he left behind a bitter taste in Europe after the NATO summit in Brussels and the G7 get-together of the world's richest powers in Sicily.

European leaders were especially dismayed by Trump's refusal to reaffirm US support for last year's Paris climate change accord and his failure to publicly endorse NATO's mutual defense pledge.

Germany, until recently Washington's closest partner in Europe, was particularly discomfited, and Merkel wasted no time in warning German voters that the United States can no longer be relied upon as before.

Trump's response came in the early hours of Tuesday when he took to Twitter to once again demand that Germany renegotiate the terms of transatlantic trade and boost its defense spending.

"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military," Trump wrote, in his flamboyantly undiplomatic style. "Very bad for US. This will change."

- 'Trump was not aggressive' -

German officials have repeatedly insisted that, as a member of the European Union, they cannot conduct bilateral trade talks with the US and that they are not ready to dramatically increase military spending.

In January, the White House accused Germany of exploiting an undervalued euro to boost its trade advantage, despite Berlin's long opposition to the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy.

And, even after he held a frosty meeting with Merkel in Washington in March and heard her explain Germany has no independent, non-EU trade policy, Trump continues to complain about Germany's surplus.

According to the German weekly Der Spiegel, Trump told European officials in Brussels last week that "the Germans are bad, very bad."

Spicer gamely tried to deny the report, insisting that European Commission chairman Jean-Claude Juncker had confirmed that "Trump was not aggressive on German trade surplus."

But after Merkel and other senior German officials, who are campaigning ahead of September national elections in their own country, spent the weekend attacking Trump, the US leader returned to the theme.

- 'Weakening the West' -

Not only does the spat continue but Merkel has seized upon it as an opportunity -- in the wake of the election of Emmanuel Macron as a pro-Europe French president -- to rally Europe around her leadership.

She warned German voters that her experience in dealing with Trump at NATO and the G7 had convinced her that the times when Europe could rely on Washington and London "are coming to an end."

"Transatlantic ties are of paramount importance to us... but the current situation gives more reasons for... us to take our destiny in our own hands," she said Tuesday.

"Europe must become a player active in international affairs."

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was even more blunt on Monday, slamming the US president's "short-sighted" policies that have "weakened the West" and hurt European interests.

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," he warned, judging that "the West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker."

Speaking just days after Trump promised to sell Saudi Arabia $110 billion worth of arms in order to deter Iran, Gabriel accused Washington of fuelling religious conflict.

And he warned against "accelerating climate change by weakening environmental protection."

British anti-EU politician Nigel Farage, who has built a bond with Trump, accused Merkel and Juncker of triggering a row with Washington deliberately to further the "anti-democratic" goal of a German-led European state.

"Believe me, I know Trump and I know the people around him. He is not going to kick NATO into touch provided people pay their way," Farage claimed.

"Merkel and Juncker actually want to see the Americans leaving Europe. And I regard that, far from being good for peace, actually as being very dangerous."

Trump said he will give his verdict on the Paris accord later this week and has warned that Washington may pull out of a pact that European leaders see as the last best hope to slow global warming.

SUPERPOWERS
Trump lashes out at Germany over trade and NATO, promises 'change'
 Washington (AFP) May 30, 2017
 Relations between the United States and Germany veered further toward crisis on Tuesday as President Donald Trump complained about the US trade deficit with Germany and said it must pay more for the NATO military alliance. His censure follows a volley of criticism from Germany after the president concluded his first official tour abroad on Sunday, returning from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussel ... read more
