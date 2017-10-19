New Zealand buying U.S. sniper rifles

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017
New Zealand's Defense Force announced it is buying weapons from U.S. rifle manufacturer Barrett.
The rifles that will be bought are the Barrett M107A1 anti-materiel weapon and the Barrett Multi-Role Adaptive Design sniper rifle, the defense force said Thursday.
The 40 M107A1 weapons and 42 MRAD rifles carry a combined cost of more than $2.85 million and will be carried by infantry personnel and commandos, the defense force said.
The 0.50-caliber semi-automatic M107A1 anti-materiel rifle gives soldiers the ability to identify and engage vehicle or installation targets with precision from a distance as long as about 1,600 yards.
The Barrett MRAD .338 Lapua Magnum has been proven effective to 1,500 yards and will replace the current AW 7.62mm sniper rifle, which has an effective range of about 874 yards.
The agreements will also cover day optics, suppressors and ballistic computer auxiliary equipment to complement the weapon systems.
Both weapons will be introduced into service starting in the middle of 2018.
Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017
Science Applications International Corp. announced on Thursday that it plans to develop combat vehicle prototypes for the U.S. Army. SAIC's prototypes for the Army's Mobile Protected Firepower, or MPF, program are to be designed, developed and built with ST Kinetics of Singapore and Belgium-based CMI Defense. "As a systems integrator, SAIC can deliver an alternative option to the ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement