Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
New anti-ship missile tipped for Japanese fighters
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 20, 2017


The Japanese government plans to equip its F-2 fighters from next fiscal year with a new air-to-ship missile now under development, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the newspaper said the new missile -- the first supersonic air-to-ship type missile developed by Japan -- will replace the Air Self-Defense Force's Type 80 and Type 93 missiles.

The speed of the new missile is roughly Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound and about three-times faster than the Type 93 missile.

"The introduction of the new missile is aimed at keeping the Chinese Navy -- which has been taking high-handed action in the East China Sea and other places -- in check," the newspaper said.

The new missile is to be tested against a retired destroyer.

Additional specifics of the missile under development were not disclosed.

Tensions between Japan and China are high over a territorial dispute in the East China Sea and Beijing's military posture in the Asia-Pacific region.

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed receives $37.7M contract for JASSM-ER missile development
 Washington (UPI) Jul 19, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has received a $37.7 million contract action for the continued development of a new wing design for the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range, the company announced on Wednesday. The new wing design will provide greater range for the JASSM-ER, which currently can strike targets more than 550 miles away. "We've developed a novel design that provides ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

 US conducts successful missile intercept test amid NKorea tensions
MISSILE NEWS
New anti-ship missile tipped for Japanese fighters

 Lockheed receives $37.7M contract for JASSM-ER missile development

 Stratospheric Combat: Russian MiG-31 Intercepts, Destroys Supersonic Missile

 UK Eurofighter Typhoon successfully fires MDBA Brimstone missile
MISSILE NEWS
Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training

 Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system

 New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission
MISSILE NEWS
First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract

 DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines

 Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract
MISSILE NEWS
Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 Orbital ATK shows ammo development for MK44 gun
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon lobbyist to be nominated for Army secretary

 DSCA approves Super Hornet upgrades, tank ammunition for Australia

 Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017
MISSILE NEWS
Chinese ships heading for joint exercises with Russia in the Baltic Sea

 NATO, Jordan mark establishment of new cybersecurity team

 India says it has international backing in border dispute with China

 China 'aggressive' in border row, says India diplomat
MISSILE NEWS
New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement