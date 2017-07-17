Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017


The Streit Group has delivered 25 new 4x4 armored personnel carriers to the Nigerian armed forces, the first of 177 vehicles on order.

Streit said late last month that the batch delivered was composed of its Spartan APCs and Typhoon 4×4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles.

The Spartan provides protection against both ballistic and blast threats with crew compartment protection of CEN Level BR6 armor.

The Typhoon 4×4 MRAP, used mainly as a mounted infantry troop carrier and ground support vehicle, can be configured as a command and control vehicle, medical evacuation platform or a forward observation vehicle, Streit said.

The Typhoon provides blast protection to STANAG 4569 Level 3. It also features a V-shaped armored hull.

Additional details of the delivery and the contract for the vehicles were not disclosed by the Canada-headquartered company.

Northrop Grumman, UTC receive matching Air Force research contracts
 Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017
 Northrop Grumman and United Technologies Corp. - Pratt and Whitney have each been awarded a $409 million contract for research and develeopment on thermal, power and control technology, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. The contracts will cover development of components for thermal and power systems to be used as proof-of-concept demonstrations. The work will take ... read more
