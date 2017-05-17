Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
'No disruption' in ally relationships: Mattis
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 17, 2017


Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Wednesday there has been "no disruption" in relations with allies since reports emerged that President Donald Trump divulged classified intelligence to Russian officials.

"We always have safeguarded information from our allies and there's nothing that has caused them to, we've received no questions at all," Mattis said.

"We maintain steady military relations with our friends, our partners, our allies. There has been no disruption whatsoever, everything is quite steady and it's a stable situation going forward, including into NATO," he added, referring to the upcoming alliance meeting in Brussels.

Mattis spoke briefly ahead of a meeting with the Angolan defense minister at the Pentagon.

His remarks come as the White House is engulfed in multiple crises, including reports Trump divulged intelligence to top Russian officials.

The scandal threatens to corrode trust among allies who shared classified information with the United States on the understanding it would be handled within the usual guidelines.

An administration official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity that the original intelligence came from Israel.

Germany warns it could pull its NATO troops out of Turkey base
 Berlin (AFP) May 15, 2017
 Berlin on Monday slammed Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit a NATO base near Syria and warned it could move its troops elsewhere. The German foreign ministry described as "absolutely unacceptable" Turkey's latest ban on a visit to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey, used by the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group. Germany has about 250 military per ...
