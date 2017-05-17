'No disruption' in ally relationships: Mattis

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) May 17, 2017
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Wednesday there has been "no disruption" in relations with allies since reports emerged that President Donald Trump divulged classified intelligence to Russian officials.
"We always have safeguarded information from our allies and there's nothing that has caused them to, we've received no questions at all," Mattis said.
"We maintain steady military relations with our friends, our partners, our allies. There has been no disruption whatsoever, everything is quite steady and it's a stable situation going forward, including into NATO," he added, referring to the upcoming alliance meeting in Brussels.
Mattis spoke briefly ahead of a meeting with the Angolan defense minister at the Pentagon.
His remarks come as the White House is engulfed in multiple crises, including reports Trump divulged intelligence to top Russian officials.
The scandal threatens to corrode trust among allies who shared classified information with the United States on the understanding it would be handled within the usual guidelines.
An administration official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity that the original intelligence came from Israel.
Berlin (AFP) May 15, 2017
Berlin on Monday slammed Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit a NATO base near Syria and warned it could move its troops elsewhere. The German foreign ministry described as "absolutely unacceptable" Turkey's latest ban on a visit to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey, used by the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group. Germany has about 250 military per ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement