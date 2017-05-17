'No disruption' in ally relationships: Mattis



by Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) May 17, 2017



Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Wednesday there has been "no disruption" in relations with allies since reports emerged that President Donald Trump divulged classified intelligence to Russian officials.

"We always have safeguarded information from our allies and there's nothing that has caused them to, we've received no questions at all," Mattis said.

"We maintain steady military relations with our friends, our partners, our allies. There has been no disruption whatsoever, everything is quite steady and it's a stable situation going forward, including into NATO," he added, referring to the upcoming alliance meeting in Brussels.

Mattis spoke briefly ahead of a meeting with the Angolan defense minister at the Pentagon.

His remarks come as the White House is engulfed in multiple crises, including reports Trump divulged intelligence to top Russian officials.

The scandal threatens to corrode trust among allies who shared classified information with the United States on the understanding it would be handled within the usual guidelines.

An administration official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity that the original intelligence came from Israel.

