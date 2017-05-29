Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
North Korea fires missile in latest provocation
 By Jung Ha-Won
 Seoul (AFP) May 29, 2017


US confirms North Korea launched short-range ballistic missile
Washington (AFP) May 28, 2017 - The United States confirmed Sunday that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile.

The US Pacific Command said the short-range missile, launched from near Wonsan Airfield, was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

It was not deemed a threat to North America. The command said it was working on a more detailed assessment of the missile launch.

"We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," PACOM said in a statement.

"US Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan," it added.

News of the launch comes as US President Donald Trump seeks tougher sanctions against Pyongyang's isolated nuclear-armed regime, which is on a quest to develop a missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

North Korea has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of rocket firings since the start of last year.

North Korea test-fired a missile Monday into Japan's maritime economic zone -- the latest in a series of provocative launches that have heightened tensions over its nuclear weapons ambitions.

It was the North's third ballistic missile test in as many weeks and the 12th this year -- carried out in defiance of UN sanctions warnings and US threats of possible military action.

US military monitors said the short-range missile flew for six minutes, while Japan said it fell into its exclusive economic zone, extending 200 nautical miles from the coast.

The launch went ahead despite tough talk from US President Donald Trump, who promised last week at the G7 summit that the "big problem" of North Korea "will be solved".

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe swiftly condemned the test and vowed concerted action with its US ally.

"We will never tolerate North Korea's continued provocations that ignore repeated warnings by the international community," Abe told reporters.

"As agreed during the G7 summit, the North Korean problem is the international community's top priority. In order to deter North Korea, we will take concrete action with the United States."

The North has been stepping up efforts towards its ultimate goal -- developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental US.

Monday's test also marked the second time this year that a North Korean missile fell provocatively close to its neighbour Japan. South Korea's military said the Scud-type missile travelled for 450 km (280 miles).

- Conflict 'catastrophic' -

Despite Trump's strident warnings, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in an interview which aired Sunday before the launch that a war with North Korea would be "catastrophic".

"The North Korean regime has hundreds of artillery cannons and rocket launchers within range of one of the most densely populated cities on Earth, which is the capital of South Korea," he told CBS News.

"This regime is a threat to the region, to Japan, to South Korea. And in the event of war, they would bring danger to China and to Russia as well.

"But the bottom line is, it would be a catastrophic war if this turns into a combat, if we're not able to resolve this situation through diplomatic means."

Mattis declined to say what kind of action from Pyongyang would constitute a "red line" for Washington, saying the administration needs "political manoeuvre room."

The latest launch demonstrates the North's determination to secure more leverage in any future negotiations with the US, said Cho Han-Bum, analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

"The North, despite its series of provocations, has not crossed the ultimate red line, which would be staging another nuclear test or a successful ICBM test," Cho said.

"Today's launch is the North's way of saying to the world, 'It wouldn't be easy to make us suspend our weapons programmes even if you manage to pressure me into negotiations'," he said.

- 'Direct challenge' -

South Korea's new president Moon Jae-In ordered a meeting of the national security council to assess the launch, which came a day after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong-Un had overseen a test of a new anti-aircraft weapons system.

The South condemned the missile test as a "grave threat" and a challenge to Moon, who advocates dialogue with the North in a break from his conservative predecessors.

"That the North repeated such provocations after the inauguration of our new leadership... is a direct challenge to our demand for peace and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," the foreign ministry said.

The missile launches, and Pyongyang's threat to stage its sixth nuclear test, have prompted calls for tougher UN sanctions and a warning from Trump that military intervention was an option under consideration.

Following North Korea's test-firing earlier this month of what analysts said was its longest-range rocket yet, the UN Security Council vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

But China, the North's main trade partner and ally, has made it clear that the push for talks -- and not more sanctions -- is the priority.

The US has said it is willing to enter into talks with North Korea, but only if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

NUKEWARS
UN vows to tighten sanctions on North Korea
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 23, 2017
 The UN Security Council on Monday vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against North Korea as it prepared for a closed-door meeting called in response to the latest missile launch. In a unanimous statement backed by the North's ally China, the council strongly condemned the test-firing on Sunday and instructed the UN sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a series o ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US military to test anti-ICBM system

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
NUKEWARS
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Exploring underground with a colliding drone

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
NUKEWARS
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
NUKEWARS
Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military
NUKEWARS
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
NUKEWARS
Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside

 Poland has 'no doubt' about US commitment to NATO: minister

 China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef

 NATO's costly new HQ hit by Trump barb
NUKEWARS
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement