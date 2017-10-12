North Korea looms large as Trump's challenges Iran

Moscow (AFP) Oct 12, 2017 - US President Donald Trump "lit the fuse of war" against North Korea with his provocative comments to the United Nations last month, North Korea's foreign minister has told the Russian TASS news agency.

Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

"With his belligerent and mad address to the UN, it can be said that Trump has lit the fuse of war against us," Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told Russia's state news agency during an interview in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

"Our dear supreme leader Kim Jong-un had already sternly warned: the US must act in a reasonable manner and cease attacking us if it does not want to be humiliated in front of the whole world under the weight of our blows," Ri added.

The minister also lashed out at a tough new package of UN sanctions brought in last month.

"The government of our republic has many times stated that any attempt to strangle us, to choke us in the guise of sanctions is equivalent to an act of war," he said.

He added that North Korea would not rule out "the use of the most extreme measures in response."

Trump used his maiden speech to the UN in September to threaten to "destroy" the nuclear-armed nation if Kim did not back down, referring to him as "Rocket Man".

He said in October that "only one thing will work" in relation to North Korea.

Tensions over North Korea's weapons programme have soared in recent months, with Pyongyang launching a flurry of missiles and conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test last month.

UAE stops issuing visas to North Koreans

Abu Dhabi (AFP) Oct 12, 2017 - The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced it had stopped issuing visas to North Korean nationals and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, following similar moves by Kuwait and Qatar.

The UAE government ended the mission of its non-resident ambassador to North Korea as well as that of Pyongyang's non-resident ambassador to the UAE, the government-run WAM news agency said.

Abu Dhabi will also no longer grant North Korean companies authorisation to work in any of the seven emirates, WAM said.

UN sanctions against North Korea were last month expanded to include North Korean guest workers, along with textiles and a cap on oil exports.

South Korea and Japan have pressured Gulf states to stop employing North Korean workers, whose income goes towards remittances that benefit the regime in Pyongyang, according to Asian diplomatic sources.

In September, Kuwait gave the North Korean ambassador one month to leave the country and stopped issuing visas to all North Koreans.

Qatar has also said it would not renew visas for North Korean labourers, with the last work permits set to expire at the end of 2018.

Between 2,000 and 2,500 North Koreans currently work in Kuwait, and another estimated 1,000 in Qatar.

The UAE is home to some 1,300 North Korean workers, according to a South Korean diplomat.