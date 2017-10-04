Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
North Korea's Kim 'very rational': CIA
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 4, 2017


North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is a rational politician and the US needs to understand that to deal with the nuclear-armed country, a top Central Intelligence Agency Korea expert said Wednesday.

"Beyond the bluster, Kim Jong-Un is a rational actor," said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center.

"We have a tendency in this country to underestimate his conservatism."

"He wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed," Lee said at a conference on the CIA at George Washington University.

US politicians including President Donald Trump have repeatedly painted Pyongyang's strongman as irrational and "crazy."

But Lee said Kim's focus is to stay in power, as shown by the brutal murder in Malaysia in February of his half brother Kim Jong-Nam, which has been blamed on Pyongyang agents.

"All politics is local," he said of the North Korean milieu.

The country's long history of being surrounded by greater powers, too, means that the country is constantly on the defensive, and its leaders play that up.

"North Korea ia a political organism that thrives on confrontation," Lee said.

But Kim's fierce defense of his position and his combativeness against Washington does not mean he will act irrationally now that he has the capacity to fire a nuclear tipped missile at the United States.

"Waking up and deciding to nuke Los Angeles is not in his interest to survive," he said.

NUKEWARS
Pentagon chief says US admin backs Tillerson's North Korea effort
 Washington (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
 Pentagon chief Jim Mattis tried to clear up doubts about the US administration's North Korea strategy Tuesday, backing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's effort to find a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff. Defense Secretary Mattis was speaking two days after President Donald Trump appeared to undermine his top diplomat by saying Tillerson was "wasting his time" by maintaining conta ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
NUKEWARS
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
NUKEWARS
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
NUKEWARS
Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme
NUKEWARS
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
NUKEWARS
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal
NUKEWARS
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Seesaw US-China ties on an upswing as Trump plans trip

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general
NUKEWARS
Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement

 Assembly of nanoparticles proceeds like a zipper

 Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement