North Korea's new missile: Pyongyang vs the analysts

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) Nov 30, 2017
North Korea Thursday released pictures of its latest missile launch, giving analysts a chance to test Pyongyang's claim of a breakthrough that brings the whole of the US within range of a nuclear strike.
Leader Kim Jong-Un declared the test of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) had completed his nation's drive to become a full-fledged nuclear power.
But analysts remain unconvinced that the North has mastered the technology required to launch and direct a missile, and ensure it survives the difficult re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.
"Though North Korea continues to progress, our assessments have not changed in that a viable ICBM capable of reaching the west coast of the US mainland still remains about a year away," said the respected 38North website.
Here are some key issues raised by the launch, and what Pyongyang -- and the outside world -- say about them.
- Range -
PYONGYANG: The Hwasong-15 reached an altitude of 4,475 kilometres (2,780 miles) before splashing into the sea 950 kilometres east of its launch site.
"The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system...is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US."
ANALYSTS: The numbers indicate that if this missile flew on a standard path instead of a lofted test trajectory, it would have a range of more than 13,000 kilometres, said David Wright, co-director and senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
"Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach... any part of the continental United States," Wright said.
- Reliability -
PYONGYANG: The Hwasong-15 can carry a "super-large heavy warhead" and deliver its load on target.
"After making a 53-minute flight along its preset orbit, the rocket accurately landed in the target waters set.
"The accuracy of hitting targets by posture control and speed correction in the mid-flight section, accuracy in operation of high-thrust engine... was confirmed."
The rocket was launched from a new home-made, nine-axle vehicle that is bigger than any launch vehicle previously employed.
ANALYSTS: Scott Lafoy, an analyst at NKNews said the delivery vehicle appeared to be transporter erector (T/E), which is able to both move the missile into place and to lift it upright.
"This means that this vehicle pulls up to a specific piece of infrastructure, erects the missile, detaches from the firing table, and leaves," he said.
This makes it a relatively lengthy process.
"Since the US and (South Korea) are focused on precision, snap responses, this makes a big difference during crises."
In terms of payload -- North Korea is hinting at a nuclear device with the words "super-large heavy warhead" -- David Wright was sceptical.
"Given the increase in range it seems likely that it carried a very light mock warhead. If true, that means it would be incapable of carrying a nuclear warhead to this long distance, since such a warhead would be much heavier."
- Re-entry -
PYONGYANG: The North has previously claimed to have mastered the tricky technology necessary to protect a warhead from the high temperatures encountered as the missile hurtles back to Earth from space.
Wednesday's test proved that again.
"The test-fire also re-confirmed the control and stabilization technology, phase-separation and start-up technology and the safety of warhead in the atmospheric reentry environment that had already been confirmed."
ANALYSTS: Observers note the new missile's nose was rounded, unlike the sharp tips of the two Hwasong-14 ICBMs the North tested in July, indicating efforts to master re-entry technology.
But a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Hwasong-15 went up and down very steeply, so would not have encountered the same atmospheric friction as that on a lower, more regular, arc.
Michael Elleman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies agreed: "Many more tests are needed to establish the missile's performance and reliability, and it remains unclear if the North's engineers have attempted to validate the efficacy of the missile's re-entry vehicle."
Washington (AFP) Nov 29, 2017
North Korea's development of a missile capable of hitting the United States could present an opening for dialogue, some experts argue, if Washington can accept Pyongyang as a nuclear power. If Kim Jong-Un feels he has succeeded in his quest to build a weapon to deter any attempt to overthrow his regime, he may be open to talks to end his dangerous stand-off with the United States. But, s ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement