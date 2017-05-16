Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Northrop Grumman Australia invests in new facility; Final Nulka decoy delivered
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017


Milestone for Nulka decoy system
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017 - The final Australian Nulka missile decoy system produced under a 1999 contract by BAE Systems Australia has been produced and delivered.

The milestone was announced by Australian Minister for Defense Industry Chistopher Pyne on Tuesday, who said a next-generation decoy system is now being developed.

"The current contract covered the manufacture of over 1,400 Nulka decoys, spares and support equipment for the United States Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy," he said.

"The long-term relationships established through this highly successful program will continue with the development of the next generation of Nulka ensuring the jobs of around 100 Australians.

"Payload development and testing for the next generation of Nulka decoy to meet emerging threats is underway in conjunction with the United States with testing to date being successful."

Nulka is an autonomous hovering rocket decoy that lures anti-ship missiles away from their targets through the use of electronic signals.

The system was a joint project between the United States and Australia, developed from an Australian concept.

According to the minister, a production decision on the next-gen Nulka is expected next year.

Northrop Grumman Australia reports it is developing an advanced defense electronics maintenance and sustainment center in Australia.

The Electronic Sustainment Center of Excellence, located in western Sydney, represents a $39.6 million investment by the company. The center will ultimately be the anchor tenant for an advanced aerospace and defense industries precinct.

"Northrop Grumman is deeply committed to Australia," said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. "This investment in a new center of excellence is the next step in our partnership with the Australian Defense Force, helping to ensure regional security and mission success."

Northrop Grumman Australia said the center will support advanced electronics -- such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods.

"Northrop Grumman's solid understanding of the maintenance and sustainment needs of the ADF is a result of decades of logistics know-how and successful partnerships on multiple programs," Irving said. "Our extensive engineering and systems design capabilities uniquely position us to provide a comprehensive, full lifecycle approach to manned and autonomous platform and system management for the country."

Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years
 The Hague (AFP) April 21, 2017
 A Dutch court on Friday sentenced a businessman to 19 years in prison for arms trafficking and aiding war crimes in Liberia and Guinea by armed forces of ex-Liberian leader Charles Taylor. Guus Kouwenhoven, 74, was found guilty of delivering weapons to Taylor's regime between 2000 and 2003 in return for preferential treatment and lucrative contracts for his logging business, in violation of ... read more
