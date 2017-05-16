Northrop Grumman Australia invests in new facility; Final Nulka decoy delivered

Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017 - The final Australian Nulka missile decoy system produced under a 1999 contract by BAE Systems Australia has been produced and delivered.

The milestone was announced by Australian Minister for Defense Industry Chistopher Pyne on Tuesday, who said a next-generation decoy system is now being developed.

"The current contract covered the manufacture of over 1,400 Nulka decoys, spares and support equipment for the United States Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy," he said.

"The long-term relationships established through this highly successful program will continue with the development of the next generation of Nulka ensuring the jobs of around 100 Australians.

"Payload development and testing for the next generation of Nulka decoy to meet emerging threats is underway in conjunction with the United States with testing to date being successful."

Nulka is an autonomous hovering rocket decoy that lures anti-ship missiles away from their targets through the use of electronic signals.

The system was a joint project between the United States and Australia, developed from an Australian concept.

According to the minister, a production decision on the next-gen Nulka is expected next year.