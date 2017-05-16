Northrop Grumman Australia invests in new facility; Final Nulka decoy delivered

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
Northrop Grumman Australia reports it is developing an advanced defense electronics maintenance and sustainment center in Australia.
The Electronic Sustainment Center of Excellence, located in western Sydney, represents a $39.6 million investment by the company. The center will ultimately be the anchor tenant for an advanced aerospace and defense industries precinct.
"Northrop Grumman is deeply committed to Australia," said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. "This investment in a new center of excellence is the next step in our partnership with the Australian Defense Force, helping to ensure regional security and mission success."
Northrop Grumman Australia said the center will support advanced electronics -- such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods.
"Northrop Grumman's solid understanding of the maintenance and sustainment needs of the ADF is a result of decades of logistics know-how and successful partnerships on multiple programs," Irving said. "Our extensive engineering and systems design capabilities uniquely position us to provide a comprehensive, full lifecycle approach to manned and autonomous platform and system management for the country."
