Northrop Grumman, PGZ to deepen industrial cooperation

by Ryan Maass
New York (UPI) Feb 21, 2017
Northrop Grumman and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Poland's state-owned enterprise, announced plans to collaborate on future defense projects.
The prospective partnership was formally recognized when representatives from PGZ and Northrop Grumman International Trading signed a Letter of Intent declaring the two parties would explore how to cooperate on security-related contracts.
Northrop Grumman says the LOI deepens the company's relationship with PGZ, and can yield advances in defense technologies.
"This LOI demonstrates our mutual interest in exploring ways in which Northrop Grumman and PGZ may be able to collaborate and address specific high technology capabilities that are of growing importance," Northrop Grumman's Tarik Reyes said in a press release. "We hope these exploratory discussions will result in strengthening our long-term involvement in the success of future projects."
The signing marks PGZ's latest move to cooperate with a major defense contractor. PGZ inked a Memorandum of Understanding earlier in February with MBDA Missile Systems.
