CYBER WARS
Northrop Grumman, PGZ to deepen industrial cooperation
 by Ryan Maass
 New York (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


Interpol orders CBRN sampling equipment from Saab
Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 21, 2017 - Interpol, the international police organization, is to receive customized chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear sampling equipment from Saab.

The Interpol order of six sampling units, together with a certified packaging container for CBRN samples, are for the organization's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit.

"With this order Saab further strengthens its position as a supplier of advanced CBRN solutions, while contributing to increased preparedness and keeping people and societies safe," Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's Support and Services business area said.

"Saab's CBRN equipment provides first responders with all the tools they need to conduct efficient, proper and secure field collection, and safe transportation, of all types of toxic materials."

The equipment is due for delivery next month. The value of the order was not disclosed.

Interpol's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit will primarily use the CBRN products for training purposes.

Northrop Grumman and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Poland's state-owned enterprise, announced plans to collaborate on future defense projects.

The prospective partnership was formally recognized when representatives from PGZ and Northrop Grumman International Trading signed a Letter of Intent declaring the two parties would explore how to cooperate on security-related contracts.

Northrop Grumman says the LOI deepens the company's relationship with PGZ, and can yield advances in defense technologies.

"This LOI demonstrates our mutual interest in exploring ways in which Northrop Grumman and PGZ may be able to collaborate and address specific high technology capabilities that are of growing importance," Northrop Grumman's Tarik Reyes said in a press release. "We hope these exploratory discussions will result in strengthening our long-term involvement in the success of future projects."

The signing marks PGZ's latest move to cooperate with a major defense contractor. PGZ inked a Memorandum of Understanding earlier in February with MBDA Missile Systems.


