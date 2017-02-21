Northrop Grumman, PGZ to deepen industrial cooperation

Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 21, 2017 - Interpol, the international police organization, is to receive customized chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear sampling equipment from Saab.

The Interpol order of six sampling units, together with a certified packaging container for CBRN samples, are for the organization's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit.

"With this order Saab further strengthens its position as a supplier of advanced CBRN solutions, while contributing to increased preparedness and keeping people and societies safe," Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's Support and Services business area said.

"Saab's CBRN equipment provides first responders with all the tools they need to conduct efficient, proper and secure field collection, and safe transportation, of all types of toxic materials."

The equipment is due for delivery next month. The value of the order was not disclosed.

Interpol's BioTerrorism Prevention Unit will primarily use the CBRN products for training purposes.