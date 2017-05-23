Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017


Northrop Grumman has received a $49.4 million contract for parts, material and labor required for the maintenance of the MQ-4C unmanned aircraft system in accordance with planned production, the Department of Defense reported Monday.

Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., Bridgeport, W. VA., Salt Lake City, Utah, and other locations in the United States. Fiscal 2017 Navy procurement funds in the amount of $49.4 million have been allocated for the program. The contract was non-competitive.

The MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aerial System, or UAS -- more commonly known as a drone -- is based on the Global Hawk system. It features autonomous operations while being monitored by land-based sensor and command-and-control operators.

The drone has a sensor suite capable of 360-degree coverage, allowing long-range maritime coverage. It provides the Navy with intelligence, signals interceptions and reconnaissance capabilities, and can also serve as a communications relay.

The MQ-4C UAV has a reinforced airframe and systems that protect it from bird strikes, lightning and harsh weather, allowing it to operate in severe ocean environments. The drone has 24-hour endurance and a range of more than 9,400 miles. 68 are planned to be fielded.

UAV NEWS
General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
 General Atomics has received a $400 million contract for production of 36 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft, the Department of Defense reported on Tuesday. The contract comes from acquisition funds already appropriated sole-source acquisition funds from Fiscal 2016. The aircraft will be manufactured at the Fiscal 2016 rate in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2020 ... read more
