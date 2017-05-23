Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017
Northrop Grumman has received a $49.4 million contract for parts, material and labor required for the maintenance of the MQ-4C unmanned aircraft system in accordance with planned production, the Department of Defense reported Monday.
Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., Bridgeport, W. VA., Salt Lake City, Utah, and other locations in the United States. Fiscal 2017 Navy procurement funds in the amount of $49.4 million have been allocated for the program. The contract was non-competitive.
The MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aerial System, or UAS -- more commonly known as a drone -- is based on the Global Hawk system. It features autonomous operations while being monitored by land-based sensor and command-and-control operators.
The drone has a sensor suite capable of 360-degree coverage, allowing long-range maritime coverage. It provides the Navy with intelligence, signals interceptions and reconnaissance capabilities, and can also serve as a communications relay.
The MQ-4C UAV has a reinforced airframe and systems that protect it from bird strikes, lightning and harsh weather, allowing it to operate in severe ocean environments. The drone has 24-hour endurance and a range of more than 9,400 miles. 68 are planned to be fielded.
Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
General Atomics has received a $400 million contract for production of 36 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft, the Department of Defense reported on Tuesday. The contract comes from acquisition funds already appropriated sole-source acquisition funds from Fiscal 2016. The aircraft will be manufactured at the Fiscal 2016 rate in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2020 ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement