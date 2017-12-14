Northrop Grumman to supply counter-IED gear to the U.S. Navy

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a modified contract from the U.S. Navy for Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare systems.
The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is a $23.1 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract.
Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare, or JCREW, systems are meant to block the signals between the improvised explosive device and the initiation method for a remote-detonated improvised explosive device.
In Iraq and Afghanistan, car alarms, doorbells, cell phones and two-way radios have been commonly used as initiation methods by enemy forces to detonate improvised explosive devices. JCREW systems can be mounted on a vehicle or carried by an individual soldier while on a dismounted patrol to provide continual signal jamming if remote-detonated improvised explosive devices are in the area.
The contract between the U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman supports the Increment 1 Block 1 systems, which is full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office that provides services to both the Navy and Marine Corps.
Nearly all of the work on the contract will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with some done in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by August 2022.
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Raytheon announced Wednesday that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb-II, an update to Boeing's SDB-I, for the U.S. Armed Forces. The company said it is producing SDB-II bombs at its facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and that the program is nearing completion of developmental testing. "SDB II does much more than hit GPS coordinates; it detects, classifies and ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement