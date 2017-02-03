Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Norway accuses Russia of cyberattack
 by Staff Writers
 Oslo (AFP) Feb 3, 2017


Norway's foreign ministry, army and other institutions were targeted in a recent cyberattack by a group suspected of ties to Russian authorities, Norwegian intelligence -- which was among the targets -- said Friday.

Known as APT 29, the group singled out by Oslo has already been accused of hacking interference in the US election last year.

"Nine different email accounts were targeted in an attempt at what is called spear phishing, in other words malicious emails," Arne Christian Haugstoyl, an official with Norway's intelligence service PST, told television channel TV2.

"It's difficult to know what the goal" of the operation was, he said, adding that Norway was alerted to the attack by an allied country.

He described APT 29 as a group "with links to the Russian authorities".

PST spokesman Martin Bernsen, quoted by daily Verdens Gang (VG), said there was "no reason to believe that classified information had been obtained in connection with the attack."

In addition to the foreign ministry, the army and PST itself, the attack -- the date of which was not disclosed -- also targeted the Norwegian radiation protection agency, a school and the parliamentary group of the Labour party, the traditionally dominant political party in Norway but which is currently in opposition.

Legislative elections are scheduled for September 11, though no link has been made to the vote.

Norway, a NATO member, and its neighbour Russia normally enjoy good relations but ties have grown more tense in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

The Scandinavian country on Wednesday summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest after Moscow refused visas to two senior lawmakers in a move Oslo denounced as "unjustifiable".

Russia said the visa refusal was a reaction to Norway's participation in EU economic sanctions against it over the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow was also angered by the recent deployment of some 300 US soldiers on Norwegian soil.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
CYBER WARS
UK minister accuses Russia of 'weaponising misinformation'
 London (AFP) Feb 2, 2017
 /> UK Defence minister Michael Fallon on Thursday accused Russia of "weaponising misinformation", in a stark warning on cyber warfare in which he also took aim at Kremlin-backed media. "Today we see a country that in weaponising misinformation has created what we might now see as the post-truth age," Fallon said during a speech at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. "Russia is cle ... read more

CYBER WARS
Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
CYBER WARS
Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 Russia to arm T-50 PAK FAs with BrahMos light cruise missiles

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
CYBER WARS
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status
CYBER WARS
Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
CYBER WARS
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
CYBER WARS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company
CYBER WARS
Philippines' Duterte wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

 In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

 NATO, Trump both want dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans
CYBER WARS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement