Norway agrees to host Israeli nuclear whistleblower

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Oslo (AFP) Oct 1, 2017
Norway has agreed to host former Israeli nuclear technician and whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, his Norwegian wife has told local television.
"We made a request for family reunification as that's exactly the case here, for spouses and a family to be able to live together," Kristin Joachimsen told TV2 late Saturday.
"So even if I know the affair is controversial in some circles, it's the family values that won over," she said.
But she said she did not know when her 62-year-old husband could join her in Norway.
Karl Erik Sjoholt, an official with Norway's immigration agency, confirmed the request had been approved.
"The ministry sent us the request last week and we reviewed it in the usual manner. We approved the request for family reunification," he told TV2.
Israel jailed Vanunu in 1986 for disclosing the inner workings of its Dimona nuclear plant to Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.
He spent more than 10 years of his sentence in solitary confinement.
Upon his release in 2004, Vanunu was slapped with a series of restraining orders, forbidding him from travel, contact with foreigners or speaking to the media.
He has twice been jailed for breaking those orders.
The couple's Norwegian lawyer, Arild Humlen, said the immigration agency's decision had increased the likelihood of Vanunu leaving Israel to settle in Norway.
"I hope it will resolve a blocked situation and that Israel will seize this opportunity," he told TV2.
Vanunu converted from Judaism to Christianity shortly before being snatched by Mossad agents in Rome in 1986 and smuggled to Israel.
On Sunday, a spokesman for Israel's foreign ministry could not say if Vanunu had made a new request to travel to Norway.
But he said restrictions on the whistleblower's freedom of movement were "due to the danger that he posed" to the Jewish state.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said: "Israel will continue to review updates of the situation in order to determine appropriate restrictions in accordance with security dangers posed by Vanunu."
Israel is the Middle East's sole if undeclared nuclear power, refusing to confirm or deny that it has such weapons.
Israel has refused to sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or to allow international surveillance of its Dimona plant in the Negev desert in southern Israel.
Paris (AFP) Sept 22, 2017
The world's nuclear arsenals are comprised mainly of two types of warheads - atomic bombs, also called A-bombs, and the more powerful hydrogen or H-bombs. North Korea, escalating its war of rhetoric with the United States, on Friday hinted it may explode an H-bomb over the Pacific, having already carried out underground tests of atomic and hydrogen bombs. Here is a rundown on both types ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement