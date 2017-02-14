Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Not-so-rosy future for Rolls-Royce marine division
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 London (UPI) Feb 14, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The marine division of Rolls-Royce, which services the offshore energy industry, said revenue was up, but only modest growth was expected this year.

The company reported a 9 percent gain in revenue for the year ending Dec. 31. Chief Executive Warren East said the company outperformed its expectations, though headwinds remain in the overall business economy.

"While we have made good progress in our cost-cutting and efficiency programs, more needs to be done to ensure we drive sustainable margin improvements within the business," he said in a statement.

East warned the marine arm of the company, which provides services for the offshore oil and gas sector, remains under pressure from last year's decline in spending in energy. Already, the company is reeling from penalties paid to settle bribery charges in Brazil, Britain and the United States.

On a separate issue, the company denied making back-door agreements to move into the Iranian economy in December, just as the new U.S. president-elect was vowing to take a more hawkish stance on Tehran. With sanctions pressures easing because of multilateral agreement on nuclear issues, Iran has opened the doors to several European companies.

Spending, meanwhile, has returned to the oil and gas sector and energy companies are returning to work in some places, like the United States, suppressed by last year's market downturn. Rolls-Royce said, however, that it expected only "modest" improvements for 2017 and cash flow would be relatively unchanged.

The company in December announced plans to cut 800 jobs, on top of the 1,000 eliminated in early 2016.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy exercises contract options for nuclear reactor components
 Lynchburg, Va. (UPI) Feb 13, 2017
 The U.S. Navy has exercised contract options with BWXT Nuclear Operations Group for production of naval nuclear reactor components. The contract options are worth $795 million. A number of new contracts worth $11 million were also issued under the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. BWXT conducts manufacturing and material procurement activities to primarily support For ... read more

FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
FLOATING STEEL
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
FLOATING STEEL
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
FLOATING STEEL
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
FLOATING STEEL
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
FLOATING STEEL
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
FLOATING STEEL
Germany warns US off hurting Europe, favouring Russia

 Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump

 US remains 'your greatest ally', Pence tells Europe

 Croatia, Albania warn NATO on Balkans security threats
FLOATING STEEL
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement