Not-so-rosy future for Rolls-Royce marine division

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Daniel J. Graeber
London (UPI) Feb 14, 2017
The marine division of Rolls-Royce, which services the offshore energy industry, said revenue was up, but only modest growth was expected this year.
The company reported a 9 percent gain in revenue for the year ending Dec. 31. Chief Executive Warren East said the company outperformed its expectations, though headwinds remain in the overall business economy.
"While we have made good progress in our cost-cutting and efficiency programs, more needs to be done to ensure we drive sustainable margin improvements within the business," he said in a statement.
East warned the marine arm of the company, which provides services for the offshore oil and gas sector, remains under pressure from last year's decline in spending in energy. Already, the company is reeling from penalties paid to settle bribery charges in Brazil, Britain and the United States.
On a separate issue, the company denied making back-door agreements to move into the Iranian economy in December, just as the new U.S. president-elect was vowing to take a more hawkish stance on Tehran. With sanctions pressures easing because of multilateral agreement on nuclear issues, Iran has opened the doors to several European companies.
Spending, meanwhile, has returned to the oil and gas sector and energy companies are returning to work in some places, like the United States, suppressed by last year's market downturn. Rolls-Royce said, however, that it expected only "modest" improvements for 2017 and cash flow would be relatively unchanged.
The company in December announced plans to cut 800 jobs, on top of the 1,000 eliminated in early 2016.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement