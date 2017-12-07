Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLOATING STEEL
Ocean of Things Aims to Expand Maritime Awareness across Open Seas
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 07, 2017


DARPA envisions ocean-based "internet of things" made of small, low-cost floating sensors

The internet of things connects an ever-growing number of smart devices for up-to-the-minute monitoring and tracking of many common events. Head out to most parts of the open ocean, however, and no such capability exists for real-time monitoring of maritime activity.

DARPA has announced its Ocean of Things program, which seeks to enable persistent maritime situational awareness over large ocean areas by deploying thousands of small, low-cost floats that could form a distributed sensor network.

Each smart float would contain a suite of commercially available sensors to collect environmental data-such as ocean temperature, sea state, and location-as well as activity data about commercial vessels, aircraft, and even maritime mammals moving through the area. The floats would transmit data periodically via satellite to a cloud network for storage and real-time analysis.

"The goal of the program is to increase maritime awareness in a cost-effective way," said John Waterston, program manager in DARPA's Strategic Technology Office (STO).

"It would be cost-prohibitive to use existing platforms to continuously monitor vast regions of the ocean. By coupling powerful analytical tools with commercial sensor technology, we plan to create floating sensor networks that significantly expand maritime awareness at a fraction of the cost of current approaches."

The technical challenge for Ocean of Things lies in two key areas: float development and data analytics.

Under float development, proposers must design an intelligent float to house a passive sensor suite that can survive in harsh maritime environments. Each float would report information from its surroundings for at least one year before safely scuttling itself in the deep ocean.

The floats will be required to be made of environmentally safe materials, pose no danger to vessels, and comply with all federal laws, regulations, and executive orders related to protection of marine life.

The data analytics portion of the Ocean of Things program will require proposers to develop cloud-based software and analytic techniques to process the floats' reported data.

This effort includes dynamic display of float locations, health, and mission performance; processing of environmental data for oceanographic and meteorological models; developing algorithms to automatically detect, track, and identify nearby vessels; and identification of new indicators of maritime activity.

A Proposers Day is scheduled for January 4, 2018, in Arlington, Virginia, at the DARPA Conference Center. Registration instructions and further details are available here. DARPA expects to release a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) solicitation soon, which will be available on FedBizOpps.

FLOATING STEEL
Huntington Ingalls launches 8th National Security Cutter for Coast Guard
 Washington (UPI) Nov 22, 2017
 Huntington Ingalls Industries launched its eighth National Security Cutter vessel, Midgett, for the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday. Midgett, a Legend-class cutter, launched off a dock in Pascagoula, Mass., Wednesday morning and will be christened during a ceremony Dec. 9. "As the National Security Cutter program continues to mature, we are providing our Coast Guard customer the be ... read more
Related Links
 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system

 Raytheon tapped to provide radar system for DDG-127

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media
FLOATING STEEL
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
FLOATING STEEL
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 Research shows drones could help crop management take off

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species
FLOATING STEEL
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system
FLOATING STEEL
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract

 U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale
FLOATING STEEL
Under-fire Tillerson flies US flag in sceptical Europe

 Tillerson meets EU, NATO leaders under cloud

 Dozens of Japan MPs visit controversial war shrine

 Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France
FLOATING STEEL
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement