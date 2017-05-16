Orbital ATK producing 120mm training rounds for Army



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017



The U.S. Army has issued $53 million in contracts to Orbital ATK to produce large-caliber training ammunition, including 120mm and 105mm rounds.

The 120mm training ammunition, used by Abrams tanks, includes the M865 kinetic energy and the M1002 multi-purpose tank training rounds.

The 105mm M724A2 to be produced is used for crew training on the Stryker Mobile Gun System vehicles.

"High-quality training ammunition is essential to the warfighter, who must be prepared to react decisively on today's battlefield," said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for the Armament Systems Division of Orbital ATK's Defense Systems Group.

"By leveraging our expertise in tactical ammunition, we have produced training rounds that are visually and ballistically similar to their counterpart tactical rounds, while meeting the reliability and safety performance requirements for use on U.S. and European ranges."

Orbital ATK has delivered nearly 5 million rounds of large caliber tactical and training tank ammunition to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and allied militaries.

Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017





Turkish and Indonesian companies this week unveiled a jointly-developed medium-weight tank at the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul. The six-wheeled KAPLAN MT, made by Turkey's FNSS and Indonesia's PT Pindad, was launched three years as part of a government-to-government cooperation program. The companies said it features precision direct fire capability and a confi ... read more

Related Links

