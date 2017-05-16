Orbital ATK producing 120mm training rounds for Army

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
The U.S. Army has issued $53 million in contracts to Orbital ATK to produce large-caliber training ammunition, including 120mm and 105mm rounds.
The 120mm training ammunition, used by Abrams tanks, includes the M865 kinetic energy and the M1002 multi-purpose tank training rounds.
The 105mm M724A2 to be produced is used for crew training on the Stryker Mobile Gun System vehicles.
"High-quality training ammunition is essential to the warfighter, who must be prepared to react decisively on today's battlefield," said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for the Armament Systems Division of Orbital ATK's Defense Systems Group.
"By leveraging our expertise in tactical ammunition, we have produced training rounds that are visually and ballistically similar to their counterpart tactical rounds, while meeting the reliability and safety performance requirements for use on U.S. and European ranges."
Orbital ATK has delivered nearly 5 million rounds of large caliber tactical and training tank ammunition to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and allied militaries.
Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017
Turkish and Indonesian companies this week unveiled a jointly-developed medium-weight tank at the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul. The six-wheeled KAPLAN MT, made by Turkey's FNSS and Indonesia's PT Pindad, was launched three years as part of a government-to-government cooperation program. The companies said it features precision direct fire capability and a confi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement