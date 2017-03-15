Orbital ATK supplying rocket-launched flares for U.S. military



by Richard Tomkins



Boulder CO (UPI) Mar 15, 2017



Orbital ATK is to produce more than 23,000 visible and infrared spectra rocket-launched flares for use by the U.S. military.

The order for the M257 and M278 flares for the Hydra-70 family of rockets comes under a follow-on contract modification from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

"Orbital ATK's illuminating flares give our servicemen and women the edge they need," Charlie Precourt, president of Orbital ATK's Flight Systems Group, said in a press release. "We take pride in knowing our products protect them. Our commitment to the warfighter is unwavering."

Hydra-70 rockets can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing platforms. Among them are the U.S. Army Apache helicopter, U.S. Marine Corps Cobra attack helicopters, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and combat aircraft of many nations worldwide.

Orbital ATK received an initial production and first article test contract for the Hydra-70 flare warheads in January 2016.

The financial value of the order was not disclosed.

Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017





Indian defense researchers completed a test launch with the BrahMos Extended Range Missile in a move industry partners praised as a milestone for the program. The launch took place in Balasore off the coast of Odisha. The BrahMos Extended Range, a supersonic cruise missile, demonstrated its ability to hit targets exceeding the current range of 180 miles. The missile was launched from a ... read more

Related Links

