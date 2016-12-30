Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Dec 30, 2016



Oshkosh Defense has received a $176 million contract modification for the production of 409 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV, is to replace some of the Humvees currently in service with U.S. infantry forces including the Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. Initial low-rate production for the armored vehicle began in 2016.

The JLTV is being designed to feature improved protection capabilities for its operators. Roles for the vehicle will include command and control management, ambulance, reconnaissance, and armament transport.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh, Wis., and is expected to be complete by December 2017. Funding for the contract, all obligated at the time of the modification award, covers research, development, test, and evaluation.

The Army Contracting Command in Warren, Mich., is listed as the contracting activity.