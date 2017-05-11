Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Oshkosh responds to Army RFP for vehicles
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017


Oshkosh Defense has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce an upgraded Family of Military Tactical Vehicles.

The Proposal was in response to an Army Request for Proposal for new FMTV A2 vehicles with improved payload, underbody protection, ride quality, mobility, engine power, electronics, diagnostics, and safety enhancements.

"As the missions change, so should the vehicles built to support those missions," said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps Programs at Oshkosh Defense. "With our proposed FMTV A2 design, Oshkosh leverages its vast experience manufacturing and providing support to FMTV vehicles under the current FMTV A1P2 program.

"No one understands the U.S. Army's FMTV platform better than Oshkosh Defense, and we are prepared to seamlessly transition into FMTV A2 production."

The Army plans to issue a Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost Plus Fixed Fee contract for 2,400 trucks and 1,200 underbody kits for the FMTVs. The work would include supplying the upgraded vehicles for test and logistics development within 450 days after contract award.

"Oshkosh's proposal for the FMTV A2 program is another example of our unwavering commitment to the U.S. soldier to provide the safest, most capable, and reliable FMTV with the most protection this platform has ever offered," said John Bryant, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and Oshkosh Defense president. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue our service to the U.S. Army."

The upgraded FMTV A2s will come in 16 models. They will come with trailers that can carry loads in the range of three tons to 10-tons.

The Oshkosh FMTV A2s will feature parts commonality. Resulting in streamlined maintenance, training, sustainment and overall cost efficiency.

MILTECH
Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks
 Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017
 The German military is upgrading 104 Leopard 2 tanks that have been brought out of storage, government officials said Tuesday. The program will be carried out by the manufacturer Krauss-Maffel Wegmann and is expected to cost $832.7 million. "The geopolitical developments of the past years have emphasized to us the importance of tank technology for our defense capabilities," the G ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 THAAD missile defense system now operational in S. Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system
MILTECH
Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests
MILTECH
US Air Force Space Shuttle X-37B Finally Unmasked

 Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 US drone back on Earth after nearly two years in space

 Airbus creates new commercial drone services start-up "Airbus Aerial"
MILTECH
Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles

 Information Assurance: The U.S. Military's Growing Need for What Commercial SATCOM Providers Offer
MILTECH
Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

 Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract
MILTECH
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
MILTECH
U.S. military launches Operation Northern Edge

 France's Macron seen as UN ally

 China rebuffs UN criticism of lawyer's detention

 Philippines, US launch scaled-down military exercises
MILTECH
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement