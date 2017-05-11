Oshkosh responds to Army RFP for vehicles



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017



Oshkosh Defense has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce an upgraded Family of Military Tactical Vehicles.

The Proposal was in response to an Army Request for Proposal for new FMTV A2 vehicles with improved payload, underbody protection, ride quality, mobility, engine power, electronics, diagnostics, and safety enhancements.

"As the missions change, so should the vehicles built to support those missions," said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps Programs at Oshkosh Defense. "With our proposed FMTV A2 design, Oshkosh leverages its vast experience manufacturing and providing support to FMTV vehicles under the current FMTV A1P2 program.

"No one understands the U.S. Army's FMTV platform better than Oshkosh Defense, and we are prepared to seamlessly transition into FMTV A2 production."

The Army plans to issue a Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost Plus Fixed Fee contract for 2,400 trucks and 1,200 underbody kits for the FMTVs. The work would include supplying the upgraded vehicles for test and logistics development within 450 days after contract award.

"Oshkosh's proposal for the FMTV A2 program is another example of our unwavering commitment to the U.S. soldier to provide the safest, most capable, and reliable FMTV with the most protection this platform has ever offered," said John Bryant, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and Oshkosh Defense president. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue our service to the U.S. Army."

The upgraded FMTV A2s will come in 16 models. They will come with trailers that can carry loads in the range of three tons to 10-tons.

The Oshkosh FMTV A2s will feature parts commonality. Resulting in streamlined maintenance, training, sustainment and overall cost efficiency.

Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017





The German military is upgrading 104 Leopard 2 tanks that have been brought out of storage, government officials said Tuesday. The program will be carried out by the manufacturer Krauss-Maffel Wegmann and is expected to cost $832.7 million. "The geopolitical developments of the past years have emphasized to us the importance of tank technology for our defense capabilities," the G ... read more

Related Links

