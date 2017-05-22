Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017



Oshkosh Defense announced a $33 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps for the delivery of 54 P-19R Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles.

The first vehicles are expected to be delivered by June 2017, and a total of 164 P-19Rs will arrive by 2019.

"The P-19R vehicle is a reliable, state-of-the-art expeditionary vehicle built to help firefighting crews effectively respond and carry out the mission, wherever it may be," Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense, said in a press release.

"It is critical that Marines have the ability to respond quickly to situations regardless of off-road or on-road environments, and the Oshkosh P-19R delivers the next-generation capability needed to accomplish just that."

The P-19R has a sophisticated off-road system tested on more than 20,000 military platforms. It can carry 1000 gallons of water, 130 gallons of firefighting foam and 500 pounds of the fire suppression chemical Halotron, which is used in fire extinguishers.

It also features the Oshkosh Command Zone system with integral diagnostic abilities, making for easier maintenance. Its primary apparatus is the Striker nozzle pump.

