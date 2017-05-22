Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017


Oshkosh Defense announced a $33 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps for the delivery of 54 P-19R Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles.

The first vehicles are expected to be delivered by June 2017, and a total of 164 P-19Rs will arrive by 2019.

"The P-19R vehicle is a reliable, state-of-the-art expeditionary vehicle built to help firefighting crews effectively respond and carry out the mission, wherever it may be," Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense, said in a press release.

"It is critical that Marines have the ability to respond quickly to situations regardless of off-road or on-road environments, and the Oshkosh P-19R delivers the next-generation capability needed to accomplish just that."

The P-19R has a sophisticated off-road system tested on more than 20,000 military platforms. It can carry 1000 gallons of water, 130 gallons of firefighting foam and 500 pounds of the fire suppression chemical Halotron, which is used in fire extinguishers.

It also features the Oshkosh Command Zone system with integral diagnostic abilities, making for easier maintenance. Its primary apparatus is the Striker nozzle pump.

Australia receives new military trucks
 Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017
 A first batch of new-generation Rheinmetall trucks and Haulmark trailers has been delivered to the Australian Army's 7th Brigade. The trucks, ordered as part of the government's LAND 121 Phase 3B project, were welcomed at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane on Wednesday by Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne. "These trucks, trailers and modules will revolutionize Defense's
