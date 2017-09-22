PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile launcher downs target via remote control

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Sep 22, 2017
Lockheed Martin has successfully tested a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air-missile against a tactical ballistic missile from a remote launcher.
The test was conducted by the U.S. Army at Reagan Test Site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The PAC-3 Missile Enhancement Segment ballistic missile defense system was launched from a remotely controlled launcher, as opposed to a manned system.
"PAC-3 continues to be successful against today's evolving threats, and it remains the only combat proven hit-to-kill interceptor in the world," Scott Arnold, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.
"Today's global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense in the protection of armed forces personnel, citizens and infrastructure," Arnold said.
The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 anti-ballistic missile system is a development of the original Patriot series of surface-to-air missile launchers. It is designed to be easily and fully integrated with the Missile Defense Agency-run Ballistic Missile Defense System as one of its land-based components
PAC-3 forms the Lower Tier layer of protection for the BMDS, working with other BMD platforms like the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense and Standard Missile-3 by engaging targets that the other systems have failed to intercept.
THe PAC-3 uses a "hit-to-kill" kinetic energy method to destroy ballistic missiles during their terminal descent phase. It also provides another source of search and targeting data that is networked with the other systems.
The PAC-3 is currently deployed in theatres around the world and has been widely exported to allied nations.
