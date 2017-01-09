Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile
 by Staff Writers
 Islamabad (AFP) Jan 9, 2017


Pakistan test-fires nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile
Washington (UPI) Jan 9, 2017 - Pakistan's nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile was successfully launched from a submarine in the Indian Ocean, defense authorities say.

The weapon was fired from an undisclosed location, and hit its target at a range of 280 miles. Hindustan Times reports the missile is intended to strengthen the country's second strike capability, and deter nuclear attacks on its soil.

"It is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan's neighborhood," Pakistani military officials said, suggesting the launch was conducted as a show of force toward India and other surrounding nations.

The event comes less than a week after Pakistan's neighbor India test-fired its Agni-IV ballistic missile, a weapon also designed to carry a nuclear payload.

Pakistan's Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a video of the launch on Twitter, praising the weapon's developers.

The Babur III is a sea-based follow-up to the ground-launched Babur II cruise missile, according to Pakistan's English-language newspaper Dawn. The nuclear-capable weapon is equipped with underwater-controlled propulsion technology in addition to navigation features.

Pakistan on Monday test-fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and giving the country a credible second strike capability, the military said.

The missile was fired from an underwater mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy, it said in a statement.

A military spokesman confirmed to AFP the missile, with a range of 450 km (280 miles), could carry a nuclear warhead.

"Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested earlier in December, last year," the statement said.

"Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step toward reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence."

Pakistan and neighbouring India -- which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947 -- have routinely carried out missile tests since both demonstrated a nuclear weapons capability in 1998.

Both countries can already launch surface-to-surface ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads.

Tension between the two countries has been high since a deadly attack on an Indian army base in the disputed region of Kashmir in September, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads.

It would "provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence".


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE NEWS
India test fires Agni-IV ballistic missile
 New Delhi (UPI) Jan 4, 2017
 Defense researchers in India completed a successful flight test with the Agni-IV surface ballistic missile, government officials in the country reported. The Indian Ministry of Defense announced what they hailed as a successful demonstration with the Agni-IV on Jan. 2. The missile was launched from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 12 p.m. local time. The launch marked the sixt ... read more

MISSILE NEWS
S. Korea vows US missile system as opposition lawmakers head to China

 US can defend itself from N.Korea missile attack: Pentagon

 Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon to provide missile defense training for Qatar

 India test fires Agni-IV ballistic missile

 Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Army engineers use 3D printing for small drone

 Small drone achieves flight endurance record

 Thales suppying Spy'Ranger mini-drone system to French Army

 General Atomics contracted for MQ-9 sale to Spain
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
MISSILE NEWS
Safran to develop new bomb guidance kits for France

 Ukrainian army receives 50 BTR-3 armored vehicles

 Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration
MISSILE NEWS
Estonia consolidates military procurement process

 Pro-Iraqi militias using arms from 16 countries: Amnesty

 Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending
MISSILE NEWS
Indonesia backs down in Australia military row

 NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

 Obama urges military to make Trump transition smooth

 Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines
MISSILE NEWS
Nano-chimneys can cool circuits

 The researchers created a tiny laser using nanoparticles

 Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures

 Going green with nanotechnology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement