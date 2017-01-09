Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

Washington (UPI) Jan 9, 2017 - Pakistan's nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile was successfully launched from a submarine in the Indian Ocean, defense authorities say.

The weapon was fired from an undisclosed location, and hit its target at a range of 280 miles. Hindustan Times reports the missile is intended to strengthen the country's second strike capability, and deter nuclear attacks on its soil.

"It is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan's neighborhood," Pakistani military officials said, suggesting the launch was conducted as a show of force toward India and other surrounding nations.

The event comes less than a week after Pakistan's neighbor India test-fired its Agni-IV ballistic missile, a weapon also designed to carry a nuclear payload.

Pakistan's Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a video of the launch on Twitter, praising the weapon's developers.

The Babur III is a sea-based follow-up to the ground-launched Babur II cruise missile, according to Pakistan's English-language newspaper Dawn. The nuclear-capable weapon is equipped with underwater-controlled propulsion technology in addition to navigation features.