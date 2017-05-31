Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Philadelphia Gear receives Arleigh Burke contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017


Philadelphia Gear Corp., a subsidiary of Timken Gear and Services, has received a $98 million modification to an existing contract for Main Reduction Gears, or MRG, on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

Three sets will be delivered to the Navy for installation on the future USS Jack H. Lucas, USS Louis H. Wilson and the unnamed DDG-127. Most of the work will be performed at Santa Fe Springs, Calif., along with other locations across the U.S. Navy. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds to the amount of $98 million have been allocated to the program. The contract is expected to be completed by May 2020.

The MRG is a series of systems that transmit power from the destroyers' two gas turbines to the main propulsion shafts. Each Arleigh Burke-class has two gear sets, one for each shaft.

The DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class is a multirole destroyer built around the Aegis Combat System, an advanced air defense and radar network. Some models are capable of shooting down incoming ballistic missiles and form a key part of U.S. ballistic missile defenses.

It can perform land attack missions using Tomahawk cruise missiles and a radar-guided 5-inch gun. It also has a towed-sonar array and torpedo launchers for anti-submarine operations, along with a variety of autocannons and machine guns for point defense.

FLOATING STEEL
General Dynamics receives Navy training contract
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017
 General Dynamics Information Technology has received a $244 million contract from the U.S. Navy for training services. The contract is services for the Center of Surface Systems, or CSCS. The program falls under the Naval Warfare Service Dahlgren Division. It includes up to four option years. It will include advanced warfare training and cover up to fifteen CSCS training sites. " ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
As NKorea threat grows, US plans next anti-ICBM test in 2018

 US successfully tests ICBM defense system

 U.S. firms tout missile defense test

 Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system
FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon

 Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs
FLOATING STEEL
Drone vs. truck deliveries: Which create less carbon pollution?

 UAS Update with NSR Analyst Prateep Basu

 SkyGuardian drone tops 48 hours in air

 NASA Drone Traffic Management Tests Take Off in Reno
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
FLOATING STEEL
European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract
FLOATING STEEL
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
FLOATING STEEL
Indian PM praises Merkel's 'vision', urges climate action

 New Trump attack on Germany widens transatlantic rift

 Activist probing Ivanka Trump supplier in China detained: NGO

 Trump has 'weakened' the West, hurt EU interests: German FM
FLOATING STEEL
Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement