Philadelphia Gear receives Arleigh Burke contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017



Philadelphia Gear Corp., a subsidiary of Timken Gear and Services, has received a $98 million modification to an existing contract for Main Reduction Gears, or MRG, on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

Three sets will be delivered to the Navy for installation on the future USS Jack H. Lucas, USS Louis H. Wilson and the unnamed DDG-127. Most of the work will be performed at Santa Fe Springs, Calif., along with other locations across the U.S. Navy. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds to the amount of $98 million have been allocated to the program. The contract is expected to be completed by May 2020.

The MRG is a series of systems that transmit power from the destroyers' two gas turbines to the main propulsion shafts. Each Arleigh Burke-class has two gear sets, one for each shaft.

The DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class is a multirole destroyer built around the Aegis Combat System, an advanced air defense and radar network. Some models are capable of shooting down incoming ballistic missiles and form a key part of U.S. ballistic missile defenses.

It can perform land attack missions using Tomahawk cruise missiles and a radar-guided 5-inch gun. It also has a towed-sonar array and torpedo launchers for anti-submarine operations, along with a variety of autocannons and machine guns for point defense.

