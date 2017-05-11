Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Philippine assault on extremists sends 24,000 fleeing
 by Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) May 11, 2017


More than 24,000 people fled their homes as the Philippine military used airstrikes and artillery against Muslim extremists who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, authorities said Thursday.

Almost a week of attacks on members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the strife-torn southern island of Mindanao has displaced residents of six towns, said Jofelle Delicana, spokeswoman for the civil defence office.

About 24,300 villagers were forced to take refuge in schools, makeshift tents or with relatives after the military launched their assault on May 5, she told AFP.

Local army spokesman Captain Arvin Encinas said that reports from civilians and intelligence sources indicate that as many as 31 BIFF guerrillas have been killed including the group's leader, Commander Ismael Abubakar, also known as "Bungos", as well as two of his aides.

"We believe they are among the dead considering our information that they were there in the location hit by airstrikes," he told AFP.

He said however that no bodies had been recovered and that the death toll could not be verified.

Seven soldiers have been slightly wounded in the fighting, he added.

"We used all available air assets and artillery assets and armour," the captain said, declining to give details.

Six Indonesians from the Islamic State group who were training the BIFF in bomb-making were part of the remnants of the group that is being surrounded by the army, he added.

"Our assessment is they have less space to move while we are conducting our airstrikes because all our available troops have been deployed," Encinas said.

The group of almost 100 BIFF were targeted after they were involved in the planting of make-shift bombs and a number of murders in recent months.

The BIFF split from main Muslim rebel group the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 2008 after the MILF opened a peace process with the government.

Since then, its leaders have been seen in videos pledging allegiance to the IS movement that has taken control of vast swathes of the Middle East.

Encinas said Bungos had been trying to forge closer connections with IS so he could get more overseas assistance.

While the Philippines is largely Catholic, the southern third is home to a sizable Muslim minority and extremist groups and guerrillas like the BIFF who are fighting for a separate Islamic state.

WAR REPORT
Colombia rebel groups meet for 'complete peace'
 Havana (AFP) May 9, 2017
 Colombia's FARC rebel group is meeting with the country's last active insurgent force to support government efforts for a "complete peace" after a half-century conflict, their leaders said Tuesday. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord with the government last year and is in the process of disarming, while the ELN started peace negotiations in February. ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 THAAD missile defense system now operational in S. Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system
WAR REPORT
Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests
WAR REPORT
US Air Force Space Shuttle X-37B Finally Unmasked

 Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 US drone back on Earth after nearly two years in space

 Airbus creates new commercial drone services start-up "Airbus Aerial"
WAR REPORT
Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles

 Information Assurance: The U.S. Military's Growing Need for What Commercial SATCOM Providers Offer
WAR REPORT
Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

 Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract
WAR REPORT
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
WAR REPORT
U.S. military launches Operation Northern Edge

 France's Macron seen as UN ally

 China rebuffs UN criticism of lawyer's detention

 Philippines, US launch scaled-down military exercises
WAR REPORT
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement