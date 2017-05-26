Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Poland has 'no doubt' about US commitment to NATO: minister
 by Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) May 26, 2017


Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside
Podgorica, Montenegro May 26, 2017 - Footage of US President Donald Trump appearing to push aside Montenegro's prime minister at the NATO summit were being relished Friday by those opposed to the Balkan country joining the military alliance. Caught on camera, the incident showed Trump making his way to the front of a lineup of leaders for a NATO family portrait, pushing past Montenegro's Dusko Markovic at Thursday's summit in Brussels. The apparent snub took place on the eve of Montenegro formally becoming NATO's 29th member in a move bitterly opposed by Russia, with the incident leapt upon by the country's pro-Russian opposition. "Dusko Markovic has banged on for years about Montenegro becoming a NATO member just like the others, which will be respected and will be at the table where decisions are taken, and so on," remarked Jovan Vucurovic, spokesman for the opposition Democratic Front. "Well, now we've seen just what the president of a world power thinks of that." After the incident, Markovic was quoted in the Montenegran press as saying he "didn't even notice" describing the incident as "harmless". "It is natural that the president of the United States would be on the front row, it's his right," he said. But Vucurovic, whose party has firmly opposed the NATO bit, accused him of belittling himself. "The problem isn't what Trump did... It's the fact that Markovic excused it and humbly sought to justify the fact that he dared to be in a place which... was not his -- that's what's most important." But communications expert Radoje Cerovic said the image could have a positive effect. "From now on, there will be many more people hearing about Montenegro, its prime minister and its accession to NATO." Last month, Montenegro's parliament approved the country's accession to NATO in a vote which was boycotted by pro-Russian parties. Opinion over the matter is sharply divided in the tiny Balkan country of just 620,000 people which was once part of Yugoslavia. Montenegro will formally join NATO on June 5.

Poland's defence minister said Friday he was confident about US President Donald Trump's commitment to NATO amid doubts raised by his failure to publicly endorse the alliance's guarantee of collective defence.

Allies who had hoped to hear Trump declare his commitment to NATO's Article 5 were left disappointed as he made no public mention of it at Thursday's summit in Brussels.

But Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz told public broadcaster TVP Friday that he had "heard" Trump at talks held behind closed doors and "had no doubt that the US will absolutely respect Article 5 and the troop commitments they have made" on NATO's eastern flank.

"It was very clearly said that the US is committed to NATO and to security on its eastern flank," Macierewicz added.

The US Army Europe set up a new headquarters in Poland this month to command some 6,000 of its troops deployed in NATO and Pentagon operations across the alliance's eastern flank aimed at deterring nearby Russia.

The move is one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War and is meant to reassure NATO's easternmost allies spooked by Russia's frequent military exercises near the region and its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

"It was very clearly said: America is in NATO, America wants to be in NATO, America will always support NATO," Macierewicz said of Trump's words at the Brussels summit.

The Polish defence minister said he believed that Trump's doubts were focused on the alliance's finances and "the wealthiest countries that benefit from US protection in NATO... but don't want to contribute in line with their abilities."

Trump accused "23 of the 28" NATO member nations of failing to pay their fair share of the defence bill.

"This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years," Trump said.

NATO members agreed in 2014 to allocate two percent of GDP to defence, but few have so far met that target.

Just days ahead of the summit, Macierewicz endorsed plans to raise Poland's defence spending from the current two percent of GDP to 2.5 percent by 2030.

Montenegro to join NATO next month
 Brussels (AFP) May 25, 2017
 Montenegro will formally become NATO's 29th member in early June, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid bitter Russian opposition to the move. "It shows that NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg said ahead of a leaders summit attended by US President Donald Trump and the Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic. "I welcome the prime minister here today but I will be also be present w
