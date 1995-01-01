Poland's defence chief to hold talks in Paris on Wednesday



by Staff Writers



Warsaw (AFP) Sept 12, 2017



Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz will travel to Paris on Wednesday for talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly, against a backdrop of strained relations between the two countries.

The visit followed an invitation from the French defence minister, the Polish ministry said late Tuesday, adding that the two would discuss cooperation and other matters.

French and Polish officials have been trading barbs over President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to overhaul a controversial EU rule on sending workers abroad.

Poland fiercely opposes any change to the so-called Posted Workers Directive, since it would make it harder for thousands of Poles to work elsewhere in the EU.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo accused Macron of "trying to introduce protectionism," dismissing claims from wealthier European countries that the measure creates unfair competition on labour markets.

Poland is also facing the ire of the European Union over concerns about the country's planned judicial reforms, which the EU says pose a "systemic threat" to the rule of law.

