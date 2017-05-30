Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Pro-regime forces 'mass' in Syria close to coalition base
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 30, 2017


Iran-backed, pro-Syrian regime forces are again massing close to where US-led warplanes bombed them this month, the Pentagon said Tuesday, raising the likelihood of additional strikes.

Coalition planes on May 18 pounded the front of a convoy that had apparently been headed toward the At-Tanf garrison, where coalition commandos have been training and advising local forces fighting the Islamic State group.

That strike occurred inside an established "deconfliction zone" northwest of the garrison, and the Pentagon says it appeared that the forces were trying to build a "fire base" for artillery units.

The deconfliction zones are agreed upon between Russia and the coalition, and are designed to stop either side inadvertently striking the other's forces on the ground and in the air.

"We continue to see massing, we are concerned about it," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said, noting that "hundreds" of troops were in the area, though smaller numbers were actually inside the deconfliction zone.

Coalition planes dropped leaflets over the weekend warning the pro-regime troops to stay away, he added.

"We have seen them patrolling in the vicinity of the established deconfliction zone, around the At-Tanf training site," Davis said.

Ahead of the May 18 strike, US military officials tried to use a special channel with the Russians to ask them to tell the pro-regime forces to leave.

Both sides regularly communicate through the hotline and have again spoken over the latest At-Tanf situation.

Davis said it was unknown if any Iranian forces were on the ground but said the troops are "at the very least enabled" by Tehran.

While the United States has been leading a campaign against IS in Syria since 2014, it has for the most part avoided engaging directly in the country's civil war.

The Pentagon has stressed the May 18 attack did not signal broader US involvement in the civil war, but Damascus condemned the strike.

The development comes in the context of growing tension over which forces will take on IS in Syria's east.

President Bashar al-Assad's army is trying to prevent US-backed forces from leading that fight.

WAR REPORT
Civilian deaths a 'fact of life' in war on IS, Pentagon head says
 Washington (AFP) May 28, 2017
 Civilian casualties are inevitable in the war against the Islamic State group but the United states is doing "everything humanly possible" to avoid them, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in an interview aired Sunday. A US-led international coalition has been carrying out air strikes against the IS group in Iraq and Syria since 2014, and nongovernmental organizations say the attacks are c ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
US successfully tests ICBM defense system

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development
WAR REPORT
Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
WAR REPORT
UAS Update with NSR Analyst Prateep Basu

 SkyGuardian drone tops 48 hours in air

 NASA Drone Traffic Management Tests Take Off in Reno

 Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance
WAR REPORT
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
WAR REPORT
Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military
WAR REPORT
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
WAR REPORT
Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside

 China rebukes G7 over statement on seas

 Poland has 'no doubt' about US commitment to NATO: minister

 China says fighter jets' intercept of US plane 'safe'
WAR REPORT
Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics

 Nanophysics: Saving energy with a spot of silver



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement