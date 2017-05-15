Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Putin says Russia not involved in cyberattack, blames US
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 15, 2017


Russia had nothing to do with a massive global cyberattack, President Vladimir Putin said Monday, criticising the US intelligence community for creating the original software.

Hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries have been hit by the ransomware attack, which has been described as the largest-ever of its kind.

It began Friday and struck banks, hospitals and government agencies among a variety of other targets, exploiting known vulnerabilities in older Microsoft computer operating systems.

"As for the source of these threats, Microsoft's leadership stated this directly, they said the source of the virus was the special services of the United States," Putin said.

He was referring to a weekend blog post by Microsoft president Brad Smith stating that the US National Security Agency had developed the code being used in the attack.

It was leaked as part of a document dump, according to researchers.

"A genie let out of a bottle of this kind, especially created by secret services, can then cause damage to its authors and creators," Putin said on the sidelines of an international summit in Beijing.

"This completely doesn't concern Russia."

The US has accused Russia in the past of mounting several cyberattacks.

In March the Justice Department indicted two officials of Russia's Federal Security Service and two criminal hackers whom they allegedly hired to steal data from some 500 million Yahoo user accounts.

While there was "no significant damage" to Russian institutions such as banks and hospitals, Putin said the incident was "worrisome" and warranted immediate talks "on a serious political level".

"There is nothing good in this and calls for concern," he said.

"A protection system from these manifestations needs to be worked out."

CYBER WARS
BAE Systems to help protect financial system
 Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017
 BAE Systems has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Treasury to help protect the country's financial system against terrorist and other threats. The work for the Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence will include finance intelligence analysis and mission support and work with commercial financial institutions internationally to build and refine defense-grade, anti- ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
State Dept. approves UAE for possible PAC-3 missile buy

 US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon

 Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea
CYBER WARS
China says it tested new missile in northeastern sea

 Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab
CYBER WARS
Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first

 U.S. Army awards contract for extended range drone

 Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 Lockheed Martin introduces quiet, lightweight variant of Indago drone
CYBER WARS
European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles

 Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network
CYBER WARS
U.S. Army testing Saab camouflage

 CAE wins UAV training contract

 Elbit introduces upgraded vehicle mortar system

 India seeks CBRN protective equipment
CYBER WARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
CYBER WARS
Manila, Beijing to open South China Sea talks next week: envoy

 Sri Lanka refuse Chinese submarine docking: official

 Putin the piano man plays Soviet-era tunes in Beijing

 Britain blocking EU military HQ: sources
CYBER WARS
Scientists print nanoscale imaging probe onto tip of optical fiber

 Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement