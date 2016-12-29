Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
Raytheon has received a $207.9 million contract to produce Stinger missiles and supporting equipment for foreign military sales to Qatar, India and Italy.
The contract covers production for Stinger FIM-92H Block 1 missiles, FIM-92F Block 1 missiles, spares, captive flight trainers, and other training devices. Work is set to be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2020.
The company received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command in Restone Arsenal, Ala., is listed as the contracting activity.
Raytheon's Stinger Weapon System, designed to provide warfighters with superior air defense, is operated by four U.S. military branches and more than 18 other nations.
The Stinger is equipped with a reprogrammable microprocessor for tracking threats. In addition to air defense, the weapon has also been integrated with rotary-wing aircraft for air-to-air engagements.
Raytheon receives $60 million TOW missile contract mod
The contract modification covers TOW missiles for the U.S. Marine Corps. The weapons are designed to help ground forces engage armored targets such as tanks or other vehicles.
The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and expects it to be complete by Dec. 28, 2018. The Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is listed as the contracting activity.
The TOW missile is a long-range precision weapon equipped on several U.S. Army platforms including Stykers and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Raytheon is currently contracted to extend the missile's life cycle beyond 2050.
