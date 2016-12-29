Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2016



Raytheon and the Navy are planning additional enhancements for the missile by attaching a more powerful warhead, a new seeker for hitting moving targets, and upgraded communications.

The Tomahawk Block IV missile is Raytheon's latest variant of the weapon. It comes equipped with a two-way satellite data-link, allowing operators to reprogram the missile's target midflight.

Raytheon received all funding for the contract at the time of the award, which was not competitively procured. The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Ma., is listed as the contracting activity.

The contract combines weapons procurement for the Navy and a foreign military sale to Britain. Work will be performed at a variety of locations including Tucson, Ariz.; Walled Lake, Mich.; Camden, Ark.; and others. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by August 2018.

Raytheon has received a $207.9 million contract to produce Stinger missiles and supporting equipment for foreign military sales to Qatar, India and Italy.

The contract covers production for Stinger FIM-92H Block 1 missiles, FIM-92F Block 1 missiles, spares, captive flight trainers, and other training devices. Work is set to be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2020.

The company received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command in Restone Arsenal, Ala., is listed as the contracting activity.

Raytheon's Stinger Weapon System, designed to provide warfighters with superior air defense, is operated by four U.S. military branches and more than 18 other nations.

The Stinger is equipped with a reprogrammable microprocessor for tracking threats. In addition to air defense, the weapon has also been integrated with rotary-wing aircraft for air-to-air engagements.

Raytheon receives $60 million TOW missile contract mod

Washington (UPI) Dec 30, 2016 - Raytheon has received a $60 million contract modification for the procurement of tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided missiles.

The contract modification covers TOW missiles for the U.S. Marine Corps. The weapons are designed to help ground forces engage armored targets such as tanks or other vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and expects it to be complete by Dec. 28, 2018. The Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is listed as the contracting activity.

The TOW missile is a long-range precision weapon equipped on several U.S. Army platforms including Stykers and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Raytheon is currently contracted to extend the missile's life cycle beyond 2050.