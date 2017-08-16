Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon and Lockheed secure contract for foreign Javelin missile sales
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017


Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV has received an additional $133.9 million for Javelin anti-tank missile sales to Jordan, Qatar and Taiwan.

The sale will include test rounds, command launch units, Javelin vehicle mounts and associated services. The contract is expected to run through August 2020.

The Javelin is a man-portable infrared guided missile launcher in use by the United States and has been widely exported. The weapon uses a one-shot missile canister that is attached to a reusable Command Launch Unit for acquiring and engaging targets.

The Javelin is a "fire-and-forget" weapon that uses its own independent seeker head after launch rather than requiring the user to maintain lock until the missile strikes the target. The CLU can be used independently of the missile as a thermal surveillance tool.

MISSILE NEWS
Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M
 Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
 The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced the possible sale of Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Thailand. The proposed $24.9 million sale, approved by the U.S. State Department, would be through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. "The proposed sale will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lines," the agency said in a news release ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
MISSILE NEWS
General Dynamics receives submarine missile fire control contract

 Kiev says engine type 'used in N.Korea missiles' made for Russia

 Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M

 Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile
MISSILE NEWS
Balloons and drones and clouds

 DJI announces pending fix for drones following Army ban

 Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon

 Iran rejects US claims of unsafe drone flight in Gulf
MISSILE NEWS
New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity

 The Radio Frequency Spectrum plus Machine Learning = equal A New Wave in Radio Technology

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity
MISSILE NEWS
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

 Trump says transgender ban a 'great favor' to military

 Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers
MISSILE NEWS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
MISSILE NEWS
US rallies LatAm on Venezuela after Trump military warning

 Now Chinese army takes aim at 'King of Glory'

 Poland 'centre of gravity' for US army in Europe: commander

 North Korea: Trump fire talk singes Tillerson's wings
MISSILE NEWS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement