Raytheon and Lockheed secure contract for foreign Javelin missile sales



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017



Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV has received an additional $133.9 million for Javelin anti-tank missile sales to Jordan, Qatar and Taiwan.

The sale will include test rounds, command launch units, Javelin vehicle mounts and associated services. The contract is expected to run through August 2020.

The Javelin is a man-portable infrared guided missile launcher in use by the United States and has been widely exported. The weapon uses a one-shot missile canister that is attached to a reusable Command Launch Unit for acquiring and engaging targets.

The Javelin is a "fire-and-forget" weapon that uses its own independent seeker head after launch rather than requiring the user to maintain lock until the missile strikes the target. The CLU can be used independently of the missile as a thermal surveillance tool.

