Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Berlin (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
Rheinmetall and Raytheon have entered into an agreement to cooperate on future defense-related projects.
Representatives from both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the arrangement, and say the pact will facilitate deepened ties on missile defense systems and rocket-based solutions.
"With this groundbreaking cooperation, we are starting a new chapter for Rheinmetall - both in terms of technology and presence in important markets," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in a press release. "We look forward to future projects with Raytheon and are convinced that we will be able to offer our global customers in this alliance a comprehensive and tailored solution that ideally combines the best of the know-how of both companies."
In addition to collaborations on missile-related products, the contractors will also work closely on combat vehicles, weapons, ammunition, cyber defense and simulations.
"Strategic industry partnerships are drivers for innovation to provide our global customers with the best solutions at the best price. We look forward to working with Rheinmetall," Raytheon chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy added.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement