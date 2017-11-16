Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017


Raytheon Missile Systems has been awarded a modified contract to exercise options to procure spares for the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, or ESSM, Block I multi-year production requirements.

The ESSM is an upgraded version of the Sea Sparrow anti-ship missile defense system, which itself is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Navy and 11 other nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Sea Sparrow Consortium.

The deal, announced Wednesday by Navy officials, is worth more than $7.7 million under a firm-fixed-price modified contract, meaning, additional costs accumulated during production by Raytheon will not be reimbursed by the U.S. government.

Raytheon says it will provide "all-up rounds, inert operation missiles, spare components and shipping containers, and will provide other production-related support."

The majority of the work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and other locations across the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands and Greece. The work is expected to be completed by May 2020.

Navy officials said fiscal 2018 weapons procurement funding in the amount of more than $7.7 million will be obligated at the time of the award contract, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department
 Washington (UPI) Nov 15, 2017
 The State Department announced Wednesday the possible foreign military sale of 60 Raytheon-produced AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAM, and four AMRAAM guidance section spares to the government of Norway. The contract, if approved by Congress, who was notified of the potential sale on Tuesday, will be worth an estimated $170 million. Officials at the ... read more
