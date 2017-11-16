Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017
Raytheon Missile Systems has been awarded a modified contract to exercise options to procure spares for the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, or ESSM, Block I multi-year production requirements.
The ESSM is an upgraded version of the Sea Sparrow anti-ship missile defense system, which itself is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Navy and 11 other nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Sea Sparrow Consortium.
The deal, announced Wednesday by Navy officials, is worth more than $7.7 million under a firm-fixed-price modified contract, meaning, additional costs accumulated during production by Raytheon will not be reimbursed by the U.S. government.
Raytheon says it will provide "all-up rounds, inert operation missiles, spare components and shipping containers, and will provide other production-related support."
The majority of the work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and other locations across the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands and Greece. The work is expected to be completed by May 2020.
Navy officials said fiscal 2018 weapons procurement funding in the amount of more than $7.7 million will be obligated at the time of the award contract, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Washington (UPI) Nov 15, 2017
The State Department announced Wednesday the possible foreign military sale of 60 Raytheon-produced AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAM, and four AMRAAM guidance section spares to the government of Norway. The contract, if approved by Congress, who was notified of the potential sale on Tuesday, will be worth an estimated $170 million. Officials at the ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement