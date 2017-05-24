Raytheon awarded contract for mine detection system

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017
Raytheon has received a $14.7 million contract for maintenance and support of the AN/AQS-20 sonar mine detection system, which is meant to improve performance and sustainability of the system.
The AN/AQS-20 towed mine hunting and identification array is deployed on the Littoral Combat Ship. It falls under the Program Executive office. The program will be focused on support, system overhauls, and maintenance.
The contract also includes hardware and software upgrades, technology development, engineering and spare parts. The contract includes options that could bring the total value of the program to $77.1 million.
The work will be completed in Portsmouth, R.I,, Keyport, Wash., and Panama City, Fla., and is expected to be completed by May 2018.
The AN/AQS-20 towed mine hunting sonar has five separate sonars built into the system. It provides real-time visual identification of sea mine threats along with precise location data.
The system requires a much smaller crew to operate, due to automation and more advanced computing functions than previous systems, and can be operated by unmanned underwater platforms like the Remote Multi Mission Vehicle.
