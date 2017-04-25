Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Raytheon awarded contract to activate first Zumwalt-class destroyer
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Apr 25, 2017


DCNS to build intermediate-sized frigates for the French navy
Washington (UPI) Apr 25, 2017 - Five intermediate-sized frigates are to be constructed for the French Navy by DCNS under contract from the French defense procurement agency, DGA.

The ships are to be developed and built using the company's new BELH@RRA frigate. The French version of the ships will enter into active service in 2025, the company said.

Thales is partnering with DCNS to supply the vessels with a new generation of radar and the frigates will carry Aster 30 missiles made by MBDA.

"DCNS is proud to contribute, alongside Thales, to the renewal of the French naval forces thanks to a new vessel responding to the needs of a world-class navy," Hervé Guillou, chairman and chief executive officer at DCNS, said in a press release. "It is a key component of our range of military vessels and the attribution of this contract also allows us to develop a frigate that addresses the expectations of a dynamic international market."

BELH@RRA digital frigates displace more than 4,000 tons and are intended for use in anti-submarine warfare, in addition to the latest digital technologies that DCNS and France says will be updated incrementally to keep the systems modernized and current.

The French version of the BELH@RRA will also have extended self-defense and special forces projection capacities, and will integrate Thales' Sea Fire four flat antenna radar.

Raytheon has been awarded a $111.3 million contract for engineering services on the U.S. Navy's new Zumwalt-class destroyer. The work will include activation services and testing of the ship's equipment.

The contract has options that could eventually expand the program to $490.2 million. The work will take place in districts across the country, including Portsmouth, R.I., Tewksbury, Mass., and San Diego, Calif. The program also includes smaller projects in several other states.

Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. The contract includes $43.4 million in funds appropriated for Navy maintenance, with $2.1 million expiring at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was not competitive, as Raytheon was deemed the only responsible source for the project.

The Zumwalt-class destroyer has stealth capabilities and is armed with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It also features an Advanced Gun System with a range of up to 72 miles.

The first ship of the class, the USS Zumwalt, started construction in 2009 and was launched in Oct. 2013. It is still undergoing testing, and the Raytheon contract will play a large role in getting the ship operational.

Two of the ships have been built -- the USS Zumwalt and the USS Michael Monsoor, with the latter expected to be commissioned in 2018 -- and one other still under construction. The original planned production of 32 has been scaled back due to cost overruns and the ship's nearly $4 billion price tag.

Construction begins for U.K's 5th Offshore Patrol Vessel
 Washington (UPI) Apr 21, 2017
 BAE Systems has started construction for Britain's final River-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, the company announced on Friday. Spey, the developing ship, will be Britain's fifth ship in its class and will support maritime security operations for the country's Royal Navy. Prime contractor BAE Systems marked the event as a milestone for their contract with Britain's defense ministry ... read more
