Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 2, 2017



Raytheon received a $202 million foreign military sales contract to provide engineering services for its Patriot weapon system.

The contract includes sales to various U.S. allies, including Germany, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Spain, Taiwan and the Netherlands. Bids for the contract were solicited via the internet with one received.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed in multiple locations, and is expected to be complete by the end of January 2018.

Raytheon received $202 million in funding for the project at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command is listed as the contracting activity.

Raytheon's Patriot weapon system is a long-range, all-weather platform that can be used for defense against various airborne attacks, such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles or enemy aircraft. The system is equipped with GaN-based AESA radar technology to boost detection range.

The long-range missile solution is capable of firing multiple missile types, allowing operators to tailor their munitions to meet specific threats.