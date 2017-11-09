Raytheon contracted for development, integration of G550 systems

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 9, 2017
Pentagon officials announced Wednesday a contract with Raytheon for the development and integration of the Commercial Aircraft Based Instrumentation Telemetry System and the Airborne Command Transmitter System on the G550 airborne early warning aircraft.
The deal is estimated to be worth more than $79.6 million and is classified as a fixed-price-incentive-firm contract, meaning, that once performance on the contract is complete, Raytheon and the U.S. government will renegotiate the final cost of the deal.
The U.S. Navy purchased the CAEW-based Gulfstream 550 for range support in March 2016 in order to replace the Lockheed NP-3D "Billboard" aircraft brought out of retirement in 2010 by the Air and Test and Evaluation Squadron VX-30, which is based at Point Mugu, California.
Work on the contract will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed in February 2022.
Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds from the U.S. Navy in the amount of $6.5 million will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Washington (UPI) Oct 5, 2017
Lockheed Martin and Rockwell Collins are to upgrade a system enabling aircraft to control the ground launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Air Force announced this week. U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said the two contacts are for three years and worth $81 million each. "The Airborne Launch Control System provides the strategic capability of survivable airborne ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement