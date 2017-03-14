Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017
Raytheon received an $11.8 million contract to develop new communication technologies for the U.S. Office of Naval Research.
The new technologies, known as Communications and Interoperability for Integrated Fires, or CIIF, will aim to enhance situational awareness capabilities for the U.S. Navy's air and missile defense operations.
According to Raytheon, CIIF will enable new and existing Navy ships to share information across common data links. Operators will be able to relay messages to aircraft, U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary systems, and ground-based test sites.
"CIIF brings the Navy closer to full spectrum awareness and supports distributed lethality," Raytheon's Colin Whelan explained in a press release. "Battlefield commanders need instant access to as much information as possible to protect critical assets and save lives. CIIF ties together that information -- from land, sea and air-based sensors, across the services -- in ways never before possible."
