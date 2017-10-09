Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon integrates Stinger missile with armored vehicle
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017


Raytheon reports it has integrated and demonstrated a Stinger air defense system mounted onto a Striker armored fighting vehicle.

The integration was in response to the U.S. Army's urgent need for mobile air defense for ground troops.

The Stinger system was incorporated into the vehicles' Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station and successfully intercepted airborne targets late last month at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

"With so many airborne threats in the battlespace, our ground forces need the protection of additional mobile air defense systems," Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president, said in a press release. "Combining these two proven systems gives the Army an immediate, low-risk, high-value solution."

Raytheon said the Army is now evaluating a pairing of the Stinger and Striker.

The Stinger missile is an infrared homing surface-to-air missie that is manportable. It weighs about 33.5 pounds, has an effective range of about five miles and a 6.6 pound warhead.

MISSILE NEWS
Japan to purchase AMRAAM missiles from United States
 Washington (UPI) Oct 5, 2017
 A potential sale by the United States of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Japan has won State Department approval. Notice of the State Department finding was transmitted Wednesday to Congress by the U.S. Defense Security Agency, which manages the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. "The proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to ... read more
