Raytheon receives $104.9M contract for Griffin missiles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 18, 2017
Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $104.9 million contract for delivery of Griffin precision guided missiles and associated support, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.
The work will be performed in Tuscon, Ariz., and is expected to be finished by Dec. 31, 2018. The Air Force is obligating $241 million in procurement funds upon award of the contract.
The Griffin is a light attack missile with a 13-pound warhead designed for precision strikes while reducing the risk of collateral damage. It uses a semi-active laser, GPS or inertial navigation system for guidance with a range of up to 12 miles when launched from the air.
It comes in either aft-launch or forward firing variants for aircraft and can also be deployed from ground and naval units. It was originally designed for MC-130 special operations gunships
The missile has seen combat use in Afghanistan, and models with upgraded guidance systems and extended range are currently under development.
Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV has received an additional $133.9 million for Javelin anti-tank missile sales to Jordan, Qatar and Taiwan. The sale will include test rounds, command launch units, Javelin vehicle mounts and associated services. The contract is expected to run through August 2020. The Javelin is a man-portable infrared guided missile launcher in use by the United State ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement