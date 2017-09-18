Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017


Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $31.5 million modification to an existing contract for domestic and foreign military sales of the BGM-71 TOW guided anti-tank missile.

Work will be performed in Tucson and Farmington, Ariz., with the production run projected to end by Dec. 31, 2018, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.

The modification provides for TOW missiles for Lebanon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the United States.

The BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically tracked Wire-guided or Wireless missile, or TOW, is a ground or air-launched anti-tank missile launcher.

Originally wire-guided, the newest versions are completely digital, have a range of several miles and are capable of destroying tanks and fortifications. It comes in man-portable, vehicle mounted or air-launched versions. The TOW is used by over 40 countries.

