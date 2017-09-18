Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles



by Stephen Carlson



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017



Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $31.5 million modification to an existing contract for domestic and foreign military sales of the BGM-71 TOW guided anti-tank missile.

Work will be performed in Tucson and Farmington, Ariz., with the production run projected to end by Dec. 31, 2018, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.

The modification provides for TOW missiles for Lebanon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the United States.

The BGM-71 Tube-Launched Optically tracked Wire-guided or Wireless missile, or TOW, is a ground or air-launched anti-tank missile launcher.

Originally wire-guided, the newest versions are completely digital, have a range of several miles and are capable of destroying tanks and fortifications. It comes in man-portable, vehicle mounted or air-launched versions. The TOW is used by over 40 countries.

Washington (UPI) Sep 13, 2017





Leonardo and Thales will continue efforts to integrate and demonstrate their respective threat-warning and missile infrared counter-measure systems. The continued work is being commissioned by Britain's Defense Science and Technology Laboratory and will lead to evaluation of the resultant system during trials next year, Leonardo said in a news release Wednesday. The companies are ... read more

Related Links

