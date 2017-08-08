Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017
Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $66.4 million modification to an existing contract for the Standard Missile-3 Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense program for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
The modification will provide for engineering work, support services and analysis of the SM-3 Block IIA missile and BMD 5.1 flight testing and certification. The work will be conducted in Tuscon, Ariz., and will bring the total contract cost to $2.07 billion.
The modification has an expected completion date of Sep. 30, 2018.
The SM-3 Block IIA ballistic defense missile is a land-based transfer of the existing Aegis BMD naval system deployed by the U.S. and Japan. It is designed to intercept short and intermediate-range ballistic missiles with an attendant anti-satellite capability, as demonstrated in the destruction of a failing U.S. spy satellite in 2008.
The program is currently under development at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. The SM-3 series can based on land and sea, and uses its own kinetic energy, or "hit-to-kill," rather than explosive warheads.
Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017
Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has been awarded a $161.4 million contract for the production of launch assemblies for the Army Tactical Missile System surface-to-surface missile, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. The contract is part of the Service Life Extension Program for aging components of the missile system. Work will be conducted at sites across the U.S. ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement