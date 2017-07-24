Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 24, 2017



Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $75 million contract for technical work on the Small Diameter Bomb II guided air-dropped weapon system.

Contractor support will include engineering, manufacturing development and production work for the SDB II with work being performed in Tuscon, Ariz. The completion date for the contract is July 25, 2024.

The Small Diameter Bomb II is a 250-pound class air-to-ground munition designed to attack moving targets at ranges of over 45 miles. It is designed to be mounted in racks of 4 per hardpoint, allowing for larger numbers of precision-guided bombs per aircraft and providing for better economy of force.

The SDB II is designed to be used in all weather and battlefield conditions using a tri-mode seeker head with radar, infrared, and semi-active lasers systems, and has been integrated with the F-35 LIghtning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and F-15E Strike Eagle. Its GPS-guided predecessor, the GBU-39 SDB, has been in service since 2006.

