Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 24, 2017
Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $75 million contract for technical work on the Small Diameter Bomb II guided air-dropped weapon system.
Contractor support will include engineering, manufacturing development and production work for the SDB II with work being performed in Tuscon, Ariz. The completion date for the contract is July 25, 2024.
The Small Diameter Bomb II is a 250-pound class air-to-ground munition designed to attack moving targets at ranges of over 45 miles. It is designed to be mounted in racks of 4 per hardpoint, allowing for larger numbers of precision-guided bombs per aircraft and providing for better economy of force.
The SDB II is designed to be used in all weather and battlefield conditions using a tri-mode seeker head with radar, infrared, and semi-active lasers systems, and has been integrated with the F-35 LIghtning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and F-15E Strike Eagle. Its GPS-guided predecessor, the GBU-39 SDB, has been in service since 2006.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
LOC Performance has received a $49.1 million modification to an existing contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle modification kits and installation. The modification, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, is for the acquisition and modification work of 276 Bradley Engineering Change Proposal 1 kits and two sets of spare parts. This will be used to upgrade Bradley Fighting Vehi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement