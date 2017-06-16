Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
Raytheon has received a $116 million contract from the U.S. Army to enter the maturation and risk-reduction phase of the Long Range Precision Fires program.
The maturation and risk reduction phase is a series of tests of all missile components to ensure readiness for construction, with live-fire tests of the weapon, by the end of 2019.
"Raytheon can develop, test, and field this new capability and deliver it to the Army ahead of current expectations to replace aging weapons," Dr. Thomas Bussing, vice president of Raytheon's advanced missile systems product line, said in a press release.
The LRPF DeepStrike is a surface-to-surface battlefield missile with a range of up to 300 km, and is designed so that two missiles can be fired from the same pod. It will replace the venerable Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, as the primary long-range surface-to-surface missile of the U.S. Army.
The LRPF will supplement existing M270 MLRS and HIMARS battlefield missile and rocket systems, and can also be adapted as an anti-ship weapon due to its modular design.
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
BAE Systems is helping intelligence analysts identify intelligence threats through the use of motion sensors integrated into its Geospatial eXploitation Products line of software. The capabilities added include complex multi-tracking analytics, movement interpretation, and activity from video, radar, and other types of motion sensors that enable the tracking of people and vehicles, BAE ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement