Raytheon receives Phalanx CIWS contract

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
Raytheon has received a $12.5 million modification to an existing contract for the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System, or CIWS. The contract is for hardware kits and upgrades to the latest configuration of the Phalanx.
Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif. And Louisville, Ky. The program is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 Navy weapons procurement funds of $12.5 million will be obligated upon contract award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting authority.
The Phalanx CIWS is a 20mm radar- and imaging-guided chaingun designed to automatically detect, track and destroy incoming missiles and close-in aircraft. The Block 1B version of the system can also engage high-speed surface using a forward looking infrared sensor, or FLIR. It can be set to operate autonomously or have operators manually designate threats.
It is the standard point-defense gun on all U.S. Navy surface combatant ships and is used by 24 other navies. A land-based version is also used by the U.S. Army to counter incoming rockets, mortars, and artillery. It has seen use in Iraq and Afghanistan.
