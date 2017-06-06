Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon receives Phalanx CIWS contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017


Raytheon has received a $12.5 million modification to an existing contract for the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System, or CIWS. The contract is for hardware kits and upgrades to the latest configuration of the Phalanx.

Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif. And Louisville, Ky. The program is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 Navy weapons procurement funds of $12.5 million will be obligated upon contract award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting authority.

The Phalanx CIWS is a 20mm radar- and imaging-guided chaingun designed to automatically detect, track and destroy incoming missiles and close-in aircraft. The Block 1B version of the system can also engage high-speed surface using a forward looking infrared sensor, or FLIR. It can be set to operate autonomously or have operators manually designate threats.

It is the standard point-defense gun on all U.S. Navy surface combatant ships and is used by 24 other navies. A land-based version is also used by the U.S. Army to counter incoming rockets, mortars, and artillery. It has seen use in Iraq and Afghanistan.

FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin receives towed array contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has received a $42 million contract modification for TB-37 Multi-Function Towed Array production units, accessories, shipping products and engineering services. Fifty-six percent of the contract is for the U.S. Navy, with the balance of the purchases going to Japan. The work will be completed in Liverpool, New York, Millersville, Md., and Marion, Mass. The work is ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey

 U.S. firms tout missile defense test

 As NKorea threat grows, US plans next anti-ICBM test in 2018

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon

 Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory
FLOATING STEEL
Australia to acquire small unmanned aerial vehicles

 Australia buys AeroVironment Wasp AE for new small UAV program

 Drone vs. truck deliveries: Which create less carbon pollution?

 UAS Update with NSR Analyst Prateep Basu
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
FLOATING STEEL
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
FLOATING STEEL
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

 India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness
FLOATING STEEL
Germany will have to pull its troops from key base in Turkey: Gabriel

 Montenegro becomes NATO's 29th member

 Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar

 Leaked documents show US vote hacking risks
FLOATING STEEL
Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement