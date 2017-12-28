Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon tapped to support Phalanx weapon system
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017


Raytheon has been awarded an $80 million contract by the U.S. Navy to support the Phalanx Close-In weapon system.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that could provide Raytheon with additional funds depending on the negotiated fee that is fixed at the inception of the contract.

The Phalanx Close-In weapon system is a "rapid-fire, computer-controlled, radar-guided gun that can defeat anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats on land and at sea," according to Raytheon.

The system is billed by the Pentagon as a "fast-reaction terminal defense against low and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship ballistic missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses."

The contract will support Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Canada, Britain, South Korea, Portugal and Greece under the U.S. Defense and State Department foreign military sales programs.

Work on the contract will be conducted mostly in Tucson, Ariz., and El Segundo, Calif., with the rest spread among several other cities across the United States, and is expected to be completed by January 2019.

More than $2.1 million will be obligated to Raytheon at the time of the award, which will be allocated from U.S. Navy fiscal 2018 weapons procurement funds. The funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

FLOATING STEEL
Russia parliament ratifies deal to expand Syria naval facility
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 21, 2017
 Russia's parliament on Thursday ratified an agreement with Damascus to expand the Russian military's naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus. The agreement was signed in Syria in January and was sent last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin for ratification by the parliament's lower house, the State Duma. Valid for 49 years, it allows for the expansion and modernisation of the ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

