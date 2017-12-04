Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017



Raytheon has been awarded a foreign military contract to Qatar for services and support of the Patriot Air Defense System.

The contract, announced Friday by the Pentagon, has been awarded to Raytheon under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm fixed-price deal, which is a reimbursement deal that can be adjusted depending on the work performed under the contract.

The foreign military sale to Qatar is more than $150.2 million and calls for "technical expertise and assistance in the training, planning, fielding, deployment, operations, maintenance management, configurations management, logistics support, installation and sustainment of the Qatar Patriot Air Defense System," according to the Department of Defense.

The Patriot Air Defense System utilizes advanced radar systems and command-and-control technology to detect, identify and defeat various ballistic missiles, drones and advanced aircraft, according to Raytheon, which has provided the Patriot system for 13 different nations.

Work on the contract will be performed in Doha, Qatar, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. More than $150.2 million of fiscal 2018 foreign military sale funds was obligated to Raytheon at the time of award.

