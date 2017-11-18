Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WAR REPORT
Renewed US-Russia rift threatens slim Syria peace hope
 By Francesco FONTEMAGGI, and Dave CLARK
 Washington (AFP) Nov 18, 2017


The latest US and Russian bid to find enough common ground on which to build some hope for Syria is in trouble, just days ahead of talks that could make or break the peace process.

A United Nations mediator has called on Bashar al-Assad's regime and a beleaguered opposition coalition to send envoys to Geneva on November 28 to resolve the seven-year-old civil war.

This comes less than a week after Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement agreeing that there is "no military solution" to the conflict.

US officials then welcomed the statement as a sign of Russia's commitment to a UN-backed political process that Washington feels must lead to an end to Assad's bloody rein.

But if their show of optimism raised cynical eyebrows then, it seemed even less plausible by Friday, after the latest heated showdown over Syria at the United Nations.

There, Russia moved to thwart international attempts to salvage a UN-led probe into Assad's and extremist groups' use of chemical weapons to slaughter Syrian civilians.

Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was clear about what the Russian veto of a US-backed resolution meant for the broader peace process.

- Fruitless forays -

"Russia proves they cannot be trusted or credible as we work towards a political solution in Syria," she declared.

The previous US administration under Barack Obama repeatedly tried and failed to engage Putin with a peace plan that would lead to a political transition away from Assad's rule.

Then secretary of state John Kerry's frequent but fruitless forays to hotel conference rooms in Vienna and Geneva to spar with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were much mocked at home.

But, despite the undeniable progress that a US-led military coalition has made against the Islamic State group's Syrian strongholds, Putin has remained loyal to Assad.

And US diplomats now hope not only to nudge Russia into bringing him to the table, but also to have Moscow help them oust Syria's other main ally, Iran, from the battlefield.

If Russia, in Haley's words, is "no longer trusted or credible" -- what hope can there be of this plan, with UN envoy Staffan de Mistura's November 28 peace talks fast approaching?

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert shared Haley's disgust with Russia's opposition to the UN chemical weapons probe, saying: "We were very disappointed."

"We know that Russia one again prioritized protecting the Assad regime," she said, while insisting this was no death knell for the broader peace process.

"There are a lot of areas where we don't see eye-to-eye with Russia, but there are some areas where we do see eye-to-eye."

- Ceasefire zone -

Nauert noted that Moscow and Washington agree on the need to destroy IS, and have worked together to set up a ceasefire zone in southwest Syria.

"So the secretary and the president and Mr Lavrov and Vladimir Putin have agreed to try to put together another one," she said.

"If we can do that, and we can find this area of agreement, it could potentially bring in more aid and save lives and try to get Syria more stable."

But, asked if Russia could be a US partner in saving the Geneva process toward a settlement, she admitted: "I don't know."

Many observers scoff at that idea, and most doubt that Putin, having risked Russian troops and planes to save Assad, would now encourage a peace process that would see him step down.

And western diplomats say that, in private, some senior US officials admit that Assad and Putin effectively won the war two years ago and are now just consolidating victory.

To give that a veneer of international respectability, Moscow has set up its own peace process in Astana with Turkey and Iran as co-guarantors -- leaving aside the US and UN efforts.

"The Russians are doing everything they can to drain Geneva of its substance and replace it with a process they control," said Joseph Bahout, Middle East scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

For Bahout, the Trump-Putin joint statement was meant to paper over the cracks in the breakdown, but the bitter row at the United Nations paints a clearer picture of relations.

Even the ceasefire zone, and its application, has been a source of tension. The United States saw it as a sign that Russia is amenable to countering the Iranian role.

The southwestern area covered by the agreement is largely held by Iranian-backed forces, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Washington hoped the deal would lessen Israeli concerns.

But when US officials talked this up as a success, Lavrov responded sharply that the ceasefire deal had nothing to do with concern about Iranian forces.

"Since then, the climate has worsened," he told AFP. "What's happening at the UN is in part a result of those tensions."

WAR REPORT
Novel on legacy of Algerian war wins France's richest prize
 Paris (AFP) Nov 16, 2017
 A powerful account of what happened to an Algerian "harki" family who sided with the French during the country's war of independence won France's most lucrative book prize Thursday. "The Art of Losing" by 31-year-old Alice Zeniter had already won three major awards, and had been shortlisted for the prestigious Goncourt and Femina prizes for its portrait of a family caught on the wrong side o ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
WAR REPORT
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome
WAR REPORT
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army
WAR REPORT
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
WAR REPORT
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
WAR REPORT
Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow
WAR REPORT
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Duterte says Philippines owes China 'debt of gratitude'

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly

 US attorney general slams 'epidemic' of leaks to media
WAR REPORT
Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft

 Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement