Rolls-Royce engines for Korean frigates

Rolls-Royce reports that it is supplying MT30 gas engines to power three new Daegu-class frigates of the South Korean Navy.

The engines are for the second, third and fourth vessel of the eight frigate program.

The second frigate is being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, while Hyundai Heavy Industries is building ships three and four.

"Our continued supply to this program validates our on-going relationship with DSME and HHI," Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce President, Naval, said in a press release.

"The Daegu class is an exciting program. It is the world's first frigate to use a single MT30 in the compact package and our first application for MT30 outside the U.K. and U.S. markets. The MT30 gas turbine has been successfully installed in Ship 1 and is currently successfully supporting the commissioning of ROK Daegu's propulsion system."

The MT30 is derived from the Rolls-Royce Trent aero engine. Rolls-Royce describes it as "the world's most powerful in-service marine gas turbine with the highest power density."

The engine is in service in the U.S. Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships. It has also been chosen to power the British Royal Navy's Type 26 Global Combat Ships.

